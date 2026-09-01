Miley Cyrus drops last name in bold rebrand ahead of album release: What it means for her new era

Pop star unveils stripped-back identity as she teases deeply personal new era
Miley Cyrus has left her last name behind. On Monday, the singer dropped "Cyrus" from her public identity, swapping her longtime @mileycyrus handle for the simpler @miley across social media. Her official website followed suit, redirecting from mileycyrus.com to a freshly launched mileyofficial.com.
The rebrand arrived alongside a striking visual: a red-and-black portrait posted to her accounts and homepage, showing Cyrus draped in black fur, her gaze steady against the moody backdrop.
Speculation has been building for weeks. Back in late July, Cyrus told Wonderland magazine she was already deep into work on new music, describing the project as a "love story." If that album materializes, it will mark her first full release since 2025's "Something Beautiful," which followed 2023's blockbuster "Endless Summer Vacation." That earlier record produced "Flowers," the megahit that earned Cyrus two Grammys — Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance — and cemented her as one of pop's most reliable reinventors.
The personal note is impossible to separate from the timing. The transformation lands just days after the death of Dolly Parton, Cyrus' godmother and one of the most influential figures in her life, who passed away at 80 following a brief battle with cancer. The loss has clearly weighed heavily on Cyrus, who addressed it directly in an emotional Instagram post.
"What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong," Cyrus wrote. "I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis."
For now, Cyrus hasn't confirmed an album title, release date, or tracklist. Instead, the new name promises that whatever is coming is personal, transformative, and shaped by loss as much as by artistry. Fans are left piecing together clues.