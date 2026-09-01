Miley Cyrus drops last name in bold rebrand ahead of album release: What it means for her new era

Speculation has been building for weeks. Back in late July, Cyrus told Wonderland magazine she was already deep into work on new music, describing the project as a "love story." If that album materializes, it will mark her first full release since 2025's "Something Beautiful," which followed 2023's blockbuster "Endless Summer Vacation." That earlier record produced "Flowers," the megahit that earned Cyrus two Grammys — Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance — and cemented her as one of pop's most reliable reinventors.