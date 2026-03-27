Miley Cyrus once dated Dylan Sprouse: 'Then Nick Jonas walked by and it was over'

During the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special, she casually confirmed she once dated Dylan Sprouse. While chatting with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cyrus admitted: “Dylan Sprouse was my boyfriend, I think he was the cutest. It’s true, confirmed!” Dylan Sprouse was the star of the show Suite Life of Zack and Cody, along with his twin, Cole. The show and its spin-off Suite Life on Deck had crossovers with Cyrus's show, Hannah Montana.