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Miley Cyrus once dated Dylan Sprouse: 'Then Nick Jonas walked by and it was over'

Cyrus had once called fellow Disney star Sprouse her 'first crush'

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Miley Cyrus and Dylan Sprouse had dated in the early 2000s.
Miley Cyrus and Dylan Sprouse had dated in the early 2000s.

Miley Cyrus is just used to her relationships dominating every possible platform. Yet, recently, there was one particular stint that she decided to set the record straight on: She did date a Disney star. And no, it wasn't Nick Jonas.

During the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special, she casually confirmed she once dated Dylan Sprouse. While chatting with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cyrus admitted: “Dylan Sprouse was my boyfriend, I think he was the cutest. It’s true, confirmed!” Dylan Sprouse was the star of the show Suite Life of Zack and Cody, along with his twin, Cole. The show and its spin-off Suite Life on Deck had crossovers with Cyrus's show, Hannah Montana.

Looking back, she explained, “Dylan was my crush. Their dad would take us to sushi. I was into the whole culture, and it was a two-for-one. Like, bring the brother [Cole]. Hello!” she joked, referencing Cole Sprouse.

It could’ve been a full-blown Disney power couple moment, but as it turns out, the romance didn’t last long.

In fact, Sprouse himself once addressed the blink-and-you-miss-it relationship during a 2008 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. When host Jimmy Kimmel asked if they really dated for just one day, a teenage Sprouse laughed it off, explaining they were around 11 or 12 at the time.

Pressed to 'walk through' that day, he replied: “Oooh, it’s hard…yes, erm kind of. Relatively. We met at her set, I believe and we dated. And then Nick Jonas walked by, and it was over!”

While that sounds like the plot of a teen sitcom, it oddly lines up with Cyrus’ timeline. She later revealed she met Jonas at a 2006 charity event, telling Seventeen: “We became boyfriend and girlfriend the day we met… Nick and I loved each other… For two years he was basically my 24/7.”

Their breakup in 2007 hit hard. “I bawled for a month straight,” she said, recalling how she dyed her hair black as a form of rebellion: “I didn’t want to look pretty; I wanted to look hard-core… I was rebelling against everything Nick wanted me to be.”

Fast forward to now, and all the Disney-era drama is firmly in the past. Cyrus has moved on, and is happily engaged to Maxx Morando, who proposed during a trip to Asia last December.

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