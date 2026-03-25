I was one of the many millennials who grew up on a steady diet of Disney and Disney Channel. I devoured everything the network had to offer, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Wizards of Waverly Place, That’s So Raven, Lizzie McGuire, and, of course, Hannah Montana. At that age, you didn’t stop to ask whether a show was profound or life-changing; you simply watched, absorbed, and let it become part of your childhood, something you didn’t necessarily need, but held onto anyway.