January will be the coldest winter month, with average lows of between 12°C and 15°C
Dubai: Winter will begin in the UAE on Tuesday, December 1, from a meteorological perspective, bringing cooler temperatures, increased chances of rainfall and early morning fog across inland areas.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the meteorological winter would continue until the end of February 2027.
Al Jarwan explained that meteorological seasons are based primarily on annual temperature patterns rather than snowfall, rainfall or other weather conditions, allowing meteorologists to study weather patterns and compare temperature records more easily, Arabic Daily Al Khaleej reported.
Unlike astronomical winter, which varies slightly in its starting date each year, meteorological winter begins on the same date annually and spans three full calendar months: December, January and February.
Astronomical winter, meanwhile, will begin with the winter solstice at 12.50am UAE time on Tuesday, December 22, according to astronomical calculations.
Astronomical seasons are determined by the Earth’s orbit around the Sun and the tilt of its axis. Winter in the Northern Hemisphere begins with the winter solstice and ends with the spring equinox, which typically occurs on March 20 or 21.
The winter solstice brings the shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
According to Al Jarwan, the longest night in the central parts of the UAE will last approximately 13 hours and 28 minutes on December 21.
Al Jarwan noted that average maximum temperatures in December would range between 25°C and 27°C, while average minimum temperatures would range between 15°C and 17°C.
January is typically the coldest month of the season, with average daytime highs ranging between 23°C and 25°C and overnight lows between 12°C and 15°C.
Temperatures begin to rise slightly in February, with average highs ranging between 24°C and 26°C and lows between 14°C and 16°C.
Early morning fog is expected to remain a recurring feature of the winter months, particularly across inland areas, while the likelihood of rainfall will increase.
Average rainfall in December ranges between 15mm and 18mm, rising to between 18mm and 24mm a month in January and February.
Winter also provides some of the best conditions for stargazing in the UAE, with clear nights providing opportunities to observe some of the brightest stars and most recognisable constellations.
Al Jarwan highlighted several celestial sights visible in the eastern sky before dawn, including the constellation Scorpius and Antares, a bright star distinguished by its reddish appearance, which rises in the east towards the end of December.
Vega, Deneb and Altair, three bright stars forming the astronomical pattern known as the Summer Triangle, can also be seen in the eastern sky before dawn at the beginning of winter.
Among the most prominent evening sights is Orion, whose distinctive belt of three stars is one of the easiest celestial formations to identify.
Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, rises in the southeast, while Procyon forms the Winter Triangle alongside Sirius and Betelgeuse.
Other prominent celestial sights include Aldebaran, the bright reddish star in the constellation Taurus; the Pleiades, a star cluster visible to the naked eye; and Capella, one of the brightest stars in the night sky.
Canopus, another exceptionally bright star with historical significance in Arabian astronomy, will shine above the southern horizon towards the end of December and the beginning of January.