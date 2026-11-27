From city evenings to desert escapes, these jackets make winter dressing effortless
Winter dressing in the UAE is all about getting the layers right. You want something smart enough for dinner in Dubai, comfortable for an afternoon outdoors and easy to throw on when temperatures drop after sunset. Our top pick, the Jack & Jones Jjerush Harrington Bomber Jacket, gets that balance right with its understated design and versatile silhouette.
Of course, a weekend camping in the desert calls for a different jacket than an evening at Dubai Marina. Fleece is a sensible choice for relaxed outdoor plans, while an insulated jacket deserves a place in your bag if you're heading towards Jebel Jais.
These five men's jackets cover different winter wardrobes, with practical details and styling options that make them useful well beyond a single outing.
A classic outdoor fleece with an easy-going fit, the Columbia is particularly well suited to relaxed weekends and informal winter outings.
Columbia uses midweight polyester fleece that provides insulation while leaving room for everyday layering. The regular fit accommodates a long-sleeved T-shirt underneath, while the raised collar offers additional coverage around the neck.
There is something appealing about its uncomplicated outdoor styling. Wear it with straight-leg jeans and neutral trainers for a morning coffee run, or switch to cargo trousers and walking shoes when you're spending the afternoon outdoors.
The full-length zip makes it easy to adjust your layers as the day warms up.
Key specifications
Material: 100 per cent polyester fleece
Fabric weight: 250gsm
Fit: Regular
Pockets: Zipped hand pockets
What we like
Midweight fleece is a practical choice for cooler evenings.
Zipped pockets keep everyday essentials close.
Relaxed cut works comfortably over casual clothing.
Best for: Weekend road trips, early morning walks and casual outdoor gatherings.
If you're buying just one jacket to refresh your winter wardrobe, this is our pick for everyday dressing.
The Harrington-inspired bomber has a neater silhouette than traditional outdoor fleece, making it particularly easy to incorporate into a smart-casual wardrobe. Ribbed cuffs and a fitted hem give the jacket definition, while the stand-up collar keeps the neckline simple.
Layer it over a plain white T-shirt with dark denim during the day. For dinner, swap the T-shirt for a fine-knit jumper and wear it with tapered chinos and suede loafers.
The design works especially well when the weather is cool enough to justify a jacket but your plans don't call for heavy insulation.
Key specifications
Outer material: Polyester
Lining: Polyester
Fastening: Full-length zip
Pockets: Two zipped front pockets
What we like
Short, structured silhouette suits smart-casual outfits.
Ribbed cuffs and hem give it a tidy finish.
Simple styling works with existing wardrobe staples.
Best for: Dinner dates, casual office outfits and evenings around the city.
The TACVASEN is a practical option for men who want casual outerwear with useful storage and a more relaxed feel.
Its retailer-listed fleece-lined construction and stretch fabric are geared towards everyday movement. The high collar and full-length zip give it the appearance of a casual sports jacket, making it an easy match for jeans or tapered joggers.
The pocket configuration is particularly useful if you prefer heading out without a bag. There's room for the small items you tend to carry on a daily basis, subject to the size and layout of each pocket.
For a coordinated weekend outfit, pair it with charcoal trousers and simple white trainers. Keep the layers underneath relatively understated, particularly if you choose a brighter jacket colour.
Key specifications
Material: Polyester
Construction: Fleece-lined
Pockets: Five-pockets
What we like
Raised collar adds coverage around the neckline.
Full-zip design makes layering straightforward.
Casual styling suits active weekends.
Best for: Daily errands, informal outings and relaxed weekend dressing.
This sailing-inspired insulated jacket is the one we'd choose for extended outdoor plans during the colder part of the season.
Helly Hansen incorporates PrimaLoft Black synthetic insulation into its Crew Insulator 2.0, alongside a polyester outer and lining. The design offers a more substantial winter layer while retaining a relatively restrained appearance.
Small details deserve attention here. Fleece inside the collar and hand pockets adds a softer finish to areas that regularly come into contact with your skin. A separate zipped chest pocket provides another place to store essentials.
Style it with dark denim and leather boots for a winter road trip, or wear it over a fleece when spending longer periods outdoors. Its sailing heritage translates surprisingly well into a casual city wardrobe, too.
Key specifications
Insulation: PrimaLoft Black
Shell and lining: Polyester
Fastening: YKK zip
Pockets: Zipped hand and chest pockets
What we like
Dedicated synthetic insulation for colder conditions.
Soft fleece detailing inside the collar.
Understated, nautical-inspired design.
Best for: Mountain weekends, waterfront evenings and desert camping trips.
A straightforward fleece that earns its wardrobe space through its versatility, the Regatta is particularly useful as an additional winter layer.
The brand specifies 210gsm polyester microfleece, giving this jacket a relatively lightweight construction. Regatta also describes the material as quick-drying and easy to maintain, useful qualities if you're packing for a weekend away.
An adjustable hem lets you personalise the fit, while zipped lower pockets provide storage for keys and other small belongings.
For everyday wear, combine it with a crew-neck T-shirt, relaxed chinos and comfortable trainers. You can also use it underneath an insulated jacket when heading somewhere colder.
Choosing a neutral shade makes it easier to incorporate into several outfits without having to rethink the rest of your wardrobe.
Key specifications
Material: 100 per cent polyester
Fabric weight: 210gsm
Hem: Adjustable drawcord
Pockets: Two zipped lower pockets
What we like
Lightweight microfleece suits layered outfits.
Adjustable hem offers flexibility around the waist.
Easy-care construction is useful for regular wear.
Best for: Travel, everyday layering and mild winter afternoons.
Match the material to your plans. Fleece makes sense for casual outings and relatively mild conditions. An insulated jacket is a more appropriate choice when you expect to spend a long evening outdoors. For city dressing, a bomber offers a smarter silhouette without the appearance of technical outdoor clothing.
Pay attention to the fit. Shoulder seams should sit naturally, and the sleeves should reach your wrists without bunching excessively. Leave enough room underneath for a jumper, particularly if you're buying a jacket for weekend trips. Check the manufacturer's measurements rather than relying solely on your usual clothing size.
Dress for changing temperatures. UAE winter afternoons can feel considerably different from evenings in exposed desert or mountain locations. A full-zip jacket gives you greater flexibility as conditions change. If you're heading somewhere windy or expecting rain, consider carrying a suitable weather-resistant outer layer as well.
For maximum wardrobe versatility, navy, charcoal, olive and black are sensible starting points.
The Jack & Jones Jjerush Harrington Bomber Jacket is our overall choice because it works with clothes you probably already own. Its structured silhouette makes it suitable for everyday city plans without looking overly formal.
For something more outdoors-oriented, Columbia's Steens Mountain fleece is a sensible weekend staple. The Regatta microfleece is particularly appealing if you prefer building outfits around lighter layers, while the TACVASEN suits a more casual, practical wardrobe.
If your winter calendar includes camping trips and evenings in the mountains, the Helly Hansen Crew Insulator 2.0 is the option to prioritise for its dedicated insulation.
You don't need an extensive collection of winter outerwear to dress well in the UAE. Start with a jacket that complements your usual clothes and reflects where you spend most of your time. A good fit will often make a bigger difference to your appearance than an elaborate design.
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