From coffee dates to cooler evenings, these chic layers have you covered
Winter dressing in the UAE calls for a different approach. Heavy coats rarely earn their place in an everyday wardrobe, but a stylish jacket or cosy cardigan can make all the difference when the evenings turn cooler. This season, oversized silhouettes, textured fabrics and relaxed layers offer plenty of ways to refresh familiar outfits. Our top pick is the AUTOMET Oversized Faux Leather Jacket, a versatile statement piece that gives everything from straight-leg jeans to simple dresses a more considered finish.
If your wardrobe already has the basics covered, one new outer layer might be all you need. A checkered shacket brings character to a plain T-shirt, while a lightweight cardigan makes casual dressing feel more polished. Here are five options available, each offering a different approach to comfortable winter style.
Verdict: A relaxed, sporty layer for anyone who wants the comfort of a sweatshirt with the styling flexibility of a casual jacket.
Some winter days call for something you can throw over a T-shirt without giving your outfit much thought. This oversized AUTOMET design fits that brief, particularly if your everyday wardrobe revolves around jeans, leggings and trainers.
The zip-up sweatshirt silhouette gives it a casual look that works for coffee runs, weekend errands and travel days. Its relaxed proportions also make it an appealing alternative to more structured outerwear. Pair it with straight-leg denim and a fitted top to balance the volume, or wear it with matching joggers for a coordinated off-duty outfit.
Key specifications
Fit: Oversized
Style: Casual sweatshirt jacket
Material: Polyster and Cotton
Neck style: Crew neck
What we like
Relaxed silhouette for casual outfits
Easy to style with jeans and athleisure
A practical choice for informal layering
Best for: Weekend dressing, travel outfits and casual everyday wear.
Verdict: A checkered shirt-jacket that adds pattern and visual interest to simple winter outfits without requiring a complete wardrobe change.
A shacket sits somewhere between a shirt and a jacket, making it particularly useful for the UAE's milder winter days. This SOLY HUX design takes the familiar checkered pattern and combines it with an oversized silhouette for a relaxed, slightly rustic look.
The appeal lies in how easily it works with pieces you already own. Wear it over a white T-shirt and blue jeans for a casual daytime outfit, or combine it with black trousers and ankle boots for an evening coffee date. The check pattern does much of the styling work, so accessories can stay simple.
For a more balanced silhouette, pair an oversized shacket with straight or fitted bottoms. Leaving it open also creates a longer vertical line, especially when the top underneath is a similar colour to your trousers.
Key specifications
Style: Oversized checkered shacket
Pattern: Checkered
Material: Acrylic
Closure: Pull On
What we like
Patterned design adds interest to neutral basics
Oversized shape suits relaxed styling
Works with denim, leggings and simple dresses
Best for: Casual weekend outfits, outdoor cafés and relaxed winter layering.
Verdict: Our top pick for giving everyday outfits a sharper, more fashion-focused look while keeping the silhouette relaxed.
Few outerwear pieces change the character of an outfit as quickly as a leather-style jacket. This oversized AUTOMET design borrows from classic motorcycle styling, with a zip-front construction, stand collar and roomy shape.
According to AUTOMET, the jacket uses a blend of 68 per cent polyurethane, 27 per cent polyester and five per cent cotton, creating a faux leather finish. The brand also highlights its collar detailing and versatile styling.
Its biggest strength is how easily it moves between casual and dressed-up looks. Wear it with a white T-shirt, straight-leg jeans and trainers during the day. For dinner, switch to a fitted midi dress and ankle boots. The oversized cut provides contrast against more streamlined pieces.
This is a particularly appealing option if you prefer one statement jacket over several trend-led purchases. Its medium-weight construction is better suited to cooler outings than hot afternoons.
Key specifications
Material: 68% polyurethane, 27% polyester, 5% cotton
Fit: Oversized
Closure: Front zip
Style: Motorcycle-inspired jacket
What we like
Distinctive faux leather finish
Relaxed silhouette with structured detailing
Pairs well with both denim and dresses
Best for: Evening outings, smart-casual dressing and anyone looking for a statement winter jacket.
Verdict: A cropped, suede-look jacket that brings a more polished finish to everyday outfits without the bulk of a traditional winter coat.
If oversized jackets feel too casual for your wardrobe, this PRETTYGARDEN option offers a different direction. Its shorter silhouette and soft-looking faux suede finish create a neat, contemporary shape that works particularly well with high-waisted trousers.
The jacket features an aviator-inspired design, a turn-down collar and a button-front closure.
The cropped length is especially useful for styling. Wear it with wide-leg jeans and a fitted knit to create balanced proportions, or layer it over a midi dress for a more dressed-up weekend look.
A neutral shade can make the jacket easy to coordinate with an existing wardrobe, particularly if you regularly wear cream, denim or black. The lightweight construction also makes it a sensible style to consider for mild winter afternoons and cooler evenings.
Key specifications
Style: Cropped faux suede jacket
Outer fabric: 90% polyester, 10% elastane
Closure: Button front
Fit: Relaxed, short length
What we like
Cropped shape complements high-waisted bottoms
Faux suede texture adds visual depth
Smart-casual design works across different occasions
Best for: Brunch outfits, casual office styling and polished weekend looks.
Verdict: A relaxed cardigan for adding softness and a comfortable finishing layer to simple everyday outfits.
A cardigan is one of the easiest pieces to work into a UAE winter wardrobe, especially when you want something less structured than a jacket. This Cicy Bell option offers an oversized silhouette that fits naturally into relaxed, everyday dressing.
Cicy Bell's wider cardigan collection includes casual button-front styles and loose-fitting knitwear.
For everyday styling, try wearing an oversized cardigan with a fitted tank top and straight-leg jeans. The contrast between a relaxed outer layer and a closer-fitting base creates an outfit that feels intentional without being overly formal.
It can also work over a simple dress, particularly with ballet flats or trainers. Neutral colours are useful if you want to wear the same cardigan repeatedly, while a richer seasonal shade can bring variety to an otherwise understated wardrobe.
Key specifications
Style: Lightweight oversized cardigan
Fabric: Cotton
Closure type: Open Front
Neck style: Shawl Neck
What we like
Relaxed styling for everyday outfits
Easy to combine with dresses and denim
Softer alternative to structured outerwear
Best for: Casual office days, indoor layering and relaxed weekend dressing.
The most useful winter layer is one that suits both your wardrobe and the weather. In the UAE, where winter afternoons can remain pleasantly warm while evenings feel cooler, fabric weight deserves particular attention.
Start with the material. Lightweight knits, shirt-jackets and cropped outerwear are useful for everyday layering. Faux leather creates a more structured appearance, while fleece and thicker knitwear may be more comfortable during cooler outdoor outings.
Consider the fit. Oversized jackets work well over fitted tops, but proportions matter. If you prefer wide-leg trousers, a cropped jacket such as the PRETTYGARDEN design can create a more balanced silhouette. Longer, relaxed layers suit narrower trousers and straight-leg jeans.
Check the size chart and care label. International clothing sizes can vary between brands, so compare the garment measurements with a jacket or cardigan you already own. Fabric care matters too, particularly with faux leather and suede-look materials.
If you're buying just one new jacket this winter, the AUTOMET Oversized Faux Leather Jacket is our top recommendation. Its motorcycle-inspired styling gives everyday basics more personality, while the relaxed fit makes it easy to layer over different outfits. It is the strongest choice here for anyone who wants a noticeable wardrobe update.
For a softer, more casual look, the SOLY HUX checkered shacket brings pattern to simple jeans-and-T-shirt combinations. The PRETTYGARDEN cropped jacket is a good match for high-waisted trousers and smarter weekend outfits.
If comfort is your priority, the AUTOMET zip-up sweatshirt jacket fits naturally into a casual wardrobe, while the Cicy Bell cardigan offers an easy option for relaxed layering.
You don't need a completely new wardrobe to dress for winter in the UAE. Choose the silhouette that works with your existing clothes, and one thoughtfully selected layer can give familiar outfits a fresh look.
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