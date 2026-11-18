Winter dressing in the UAE calls for a different approach. Heavy coats rarely earn their place in an everyday wardrobe, but a stylish jacket or cosy cardigan can make all the difference when the evenings turn cooler. This season, oversized silhouettes, textured fabrics and relaxed layers offer plenty of ways to refresh familiar outfits. Our top pick is the AUTOMET Oversized Faux Leather Jacket, a versatile statement piece that gives everything from straight-leg jeans to simple dresses a more considered finish.