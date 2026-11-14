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These 5 slides might become your most-worn footwear this UAE beach season

From beach days to coffee runs, these five slides are made for more than weekends

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Gulf News
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With UAE beach season in full swing, the right pair of slides can make every seaside outing more comfortable and stylish.
With UAE beach season in full swing, the right pair of slides can make every seaside outing more comfortable and stylish.

The UAE's cooler months bring beach mornings, outdoor lunches and more reasons to spend your weekends outside. A comfortable pair of slides can make those plans easier, especially when you want footwear that works beyond the sand. Our top pick is the Adidas Adilette Slides, thanks to their classic design, contoured footbed and easy pairing with everyday casual clothes.

A good pair should earn its place in your wardrobe. You might wear it for a quick coffee run, after the gym or while relaxing by the pool. The right choice depends on how much cushioning you prefer, how securely the footwear fits and how often you expect to wear it. These five options from Adidas, Skechers, Under Armour, Nike and Crocs offer different approaches to casual comfort.

1. Adidas Adilette Slides: Best overall for everyday versatility

The Adidas Adilette is our overall pick for men who want a familiar, easy-to-style slide that works for beach trips and everyday errands.

The classic Adilette has a simple single-strap design, with Adidas' recognisable three stripes giving it a sporty finish. According to Adidas, the contoured footbed follows the shape of your foot, while the quick-dry lining makes the design practical for moving between poolside relaxation and casual outings.

The slip-on construction is particularly convenient when you're heading out for a quick errand or changing out of trainers after exercise. Its understated silhouette also works with shorts, joggers and relaxed weekend outfits.

Unlike heavily padded slides, the classic Adilette focuses on a shaped footbed and straightforward construction. That makes it an appealing option if you prefer a more structured underfoot feel.

Key specifications:

  • Single-band slip-on design

  • Contoured footbed

  • Quick-dry lining and synthetic upper

What we like:

  • Classic styling that suits everyday casual clothes

  • Easy to put on and remove

  • Practical design for beach and poolside use

Best for: Men looking for one versatile pair to wear throughout the week

2. Skechers GO Consistent Sandal: Best for relaxed weekend walking

The Skechers GO Consistent is worth considering if you want a sportier sandal with cushioning suited to casual walks and weekend outings.

The GO Consistent range includes a contoured Goga Mat comfort footbed, designed to provide a cushioned surface underfoot. UAE retailer Namshi also lists lightweight ULTRA LIGHT cushioning and a flexible traction outsole for the GO Consistent Sandal.

Those features make this a useful option for mornings spent exploring outdoor markets, walking along a promenade or meeting friends for breakfast. The sport-inspired appearance works naturally with casual shorts and lightweight trousers.

The particular strap arrangement is the key here. GO Consistent styles include different upper constructions, so check the product images and fastening details before ordering.

Key specifications:

  • Goga Mat comfort footbed

  • Lightweight cushioning construction

  • Flexible outsole designed for casual traction

What we like:

  • Cushioning-focused design

  • Sporty appearance for weekend wear

  • A practical alternative to conventional slides

Best for: Men prioritising cushioned comfort during casual walks and relaxed outdoor plans.

3. Under Armour Ignite Select Slides: Best for soft cushioning

The Under Armour Ignite Select is a strong option for anyone who prefers a softly cushioned slide after exercise or during relaxed weekends.

Under Armour specifies a drop-in EVA footbed that provides underfoot cushioning, alongside raised sidewalls intended to add stability. The fixed strap has rolled edges and additional foam underneath, giving the top of the foot a padded contact surface.

These details are useful when you're wearing slides around the house, heading to the gym or stepping out for a quick coffee. The EVA outsole is designed to provide traction and durability for everyday use.

The Ignite Select also has a relatively straightforward appearance. It pairs easily with athletic shorts, joggers and other casual clothing, making it useful beyond post-workout wear.

Because the strap is fixed, getting the correct size and fit is especially important. Check the brand's sizing guide and allow enough room for your foot to sit comfortably within the raised edges.

Key specifications:

  • Drop-in EVA cushioned footbed

  • Fixed strap with foam padding and rolled edges

  • Raised sidewalls and EVA outsole

What we like:

  • Padded strap construction

  • Cushioning designed for relaxed everyday wear

  • Raised footbed edges for a more contained fit

Best for: Men who favour soft underfoot cushioning and regularly change out of trainers after exercise.

4. Nike Victori One Slides: Best for sporty everyday style

The Nike Victori One combines a sporty appearance with cushioning and footbed detailing designed for casual daily use.

Nike uses soft foam for cushioning, while the contoured footbed features a textured pattern intended to help keep your foot in place. The strap has rolled edges and padding, with a wider construction designed to accommodate different foot shapes.

This combination makes the Victori One appealing for beach mornings, short errands and relaxed afternoons outdoors. The prominent Nike branding gives it a more athletic appearance, particularly when paired with sports shorts or joggers.

Nike also specifies an outsole pattern designed for traction across different surfaces. That is useful for everyday transitions between indoor floors and outdoor paths, although you should still take care on wet or slippery ground.

The Victori One is particularly attractive if you prefer the familiar feel of foam cushioning but want a footbed with additional texture.

Key specifications:

  • Soft foam cushioning

  • Contoured, textured footbed

  • Padded strap with rolled edges

  • Patterned outsole

What we like:

  • Cushioned construction for casual wear

  • Textured footbed for added grip

  • Sporty styling that pairs with athletic clothing

Best for: Men who want a comfortable, athletic-looking slide for regular casual use.

5. Crocs Saturday Sandal: Best for adjustable comfort

The Crocs Saturday Sandal is a practical choice for men who want the convenience of slip-on footwear with more control over the fit.

Unlike the single-band designs in this selection, the Saturday Sandal features two adjustable straps. Crocs describes it as a lightweight, easy-to-clean sandal with a Croslite foam footbed, bringing the brand's familiar cushioning approach to an open-toe design.

The adjustable straps are particularly useful if you prefer to fine-tune how the sandal sits across your foot. They also give the Saturday a distinct casual appearance that works with linen trousers, shorts and relaxed holiday clothing.

Crocs says the sandal is quick to dry, making it a sensible option for poolside use or beach weekends. Its construction also makes routine cleaning straightforward after sandy outings.

The Saturday is especially appealing if you already like Crocs footwear but prefer a sandal silhouette rather than the brand's enclosed-toe clogs.

Key specifications:

  • Two adjustable straps

  • Croslite foam footbed

  • Lightweight construction

  • Easy-clean, quick-drying design

What we like:

  • Adjustable fit across the foot

  • Practical construction for beach outings

  • Casual styling suited to everyday wardrobes

Best for: Men who want adjustable straps and a versatile sandal for weekends, holidays and casual outings.

What to look for when buying men's slides and sandals in the UAE

Start with footbed cushioning. EVA foam, contoured footbeds and branded cushioning materials provide different underfoot sensations. If you mainly wear slides after exercise or around the house, a softer footbed may be your preference. For frequent short walks, consider how securely your foot sits in the sandal.

Next, examine strap construction and fit. A fixed single-band slide is convenient for quick changes, while adjustable straps allow more control over how the footwear sits. Always compare your measurements with the manufacturer's size chart, particularly when the listing uses UK, US or EU sizing.

Finally, consider materials and cleaning. For UAE beach weekends, sand, occasional splashes and regular outdoor use make easy-clean materials particularly useful. Quick-drying designs are convenient when moving between the beach, pool and other casual settings.

Which slides should you buy for UAE beach season?

For the best balance of everyday versatility and recognisable styling, the Adidas Adilette Slides are our top recommendation. Their classic shape, contoured footbed and straightforward slip-on design make them useful for beach mornings, casual outings and quick errands.

If cushioning is your main priority, consider the Under Armour Ignite Select, with its padded strap and EVA footbed. The Nike Victori One offers another sporty option, combining soft foam with a textured footbed.

For men who expect to spend more time on relaxed weekend walks, the Skechers GO Consistent is worth considering for its cushioning-focused construction. The Crocs Saturday Sandal is the alternative for anyone who prefers adjustable straps and easy-clean materials.

Ultimately, the pair you'll wear most is the one that suits your regular routine. Choose for fit, cushioning and convenience, rather than buying footwear you'll only bring out for the occasional beach trip.

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