Beach days are back in the UAE, and so is this timeless shirt

The Alimens & Gentle casual shirt combines the relaxed appeal of linen with the softness of cotton, making it a versatile choice for the UAE's outdoor season. Made from 70% cotton and 30% linen, its lightweight, breathable fabric is designed to manage moisture and keep the wearer comfortable during beach afternoons and weekend outings. The classic spread collar, button-front design and practical chest pocket give it a polished yet easygoing appearance, while the long sleeves can be rolled up for a more casual look. Pair it with tailored shorts for a seaside lunch or lightweight chinos for an evening gathering. The shirt is also machine washable in cold water, making it practical for regular wear throughout the cooler months.