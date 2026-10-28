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Beach days are back in the UAE, and so is this timeless shirt

From beach afternoons to sunset dinners, this wardrobe staple does it all

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Gulf News
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As beach season returns to the UAE, discover why breathable linen shirts remain a timeless choice for effortless seaside style.
As beach season returns to the UAE, discover why breathable linen shirts remain a timeless choice for effortless seaside style.

Linen was keeping people comfortable long before beach clubs and resort wardrobes existed. Ancient Egyptians wore garments woven from flax, the plant fibre used to make linen, thousands of years ago. Its appeal has survived because of how the fabric behaves. Research published by the Alliance for European Flax-Linen & Hemp highlights linen's ability to allow airflow, absorb moisture and provide moderate insulation. That last quality helps explain why linen shirts feel particularly appropriate during the UAE's cooler months. As outdoor dining and beach weekends return, this centuries-old fabric finds its place in the modern wardrobe

Why linen belongs in a UAE winter wardrobe

Linen is traditionally associated with summer, but its usefulness extends well beyond the hottest months. The fabric's natural texture and breathable construction suit the mild afternoons and pleasantly cool evenings that characterise much of the UAE's outdoor season.

A linen shirt also occupies a useful middle ground between a T-shirt and a formal button-down. Worn open over a plain tee, it suits an afternoon on Dubai's beaches. Paired with chinos, it looks appropriate for a waterfront lunch in Abu Dhabi. Tucked into tailored trousers, a neatly pressed version can work for an informal dinner.

The appeal is partly visual. Linen's characteristic creases and slightly irregular surface give it a relaxed appearance without looking overly casual. It is an easy way to dress for the season without appearing overdressed.

What to look for before buying

Fabric composition matters more than the word linen in a product title. Pure linen contains flax fibres, while cotton-linen blends combine characteristics of both materials. Linen-look shirts may achieve a similar textured appearance using other fibres entirely.

Check the percentage on the care label rather than relying on product photography. Fit matters too. A slightly relaxed cut allows comfortable movement, while a structured collar gives the shirt greater versatility for dining occasions. Lightweight fabric and an appropriate sleeve length are useful considerations for daytime outings.

Four casual shirts to consider this season

1. Alimens & Gentle Textured Casual Shirt

The Alimens & Gentle casual shirt combines the relaxed appeal of linen with the softness of cotton, making it a versatile choice for the UAE's outdoor season. Made from 70% cotton and 30% linen, its lightweight, breathable fabric is designed to manage moisture and keep the wearer comfortable during beach afternoons and weekend outings. The classic spread collar, button-front design and practical chest pocket give it a polished yet easygoing appearance, while the long sleeves can be rolled up for a more casual look. Pair it with tailored shorts for a seaside lunch or lightweight chinos for an evening gathering. The shirt is also machine washable in cold water, making it practical for regular wear throughout the cooler months.

2. COOFANDY Cotton Henley Shirt

The COOFANDY Henley shirt brings a slightly more refined touch to relaxed dressing, making it a versatile option for the UAE's cooler months. According to the manufacturer, its lightweight, breathable, linen-style fabric feels soft against the skin and helps manage moisture, offering comfort during outdoor gatherings and beach outings. The slim-fit silhouette features a stand collar, buttoned Henley neckline, rounded hem and long sleeves that can be rolled up for a more casual appearance. Its solid-colour design pairs easily with chinos or tailored trousers for waterfront dining, while jeans create a laid-back weekend look. Suitable for casual outings and smart-casual occasions, the shirt is also machine washable for convenient everyday care.

3. J.VER Casual Lightweight Shirt

The J.VER casual shirt is a practical choice for the UAE's outdoor season, combining the comfort of cotton and linen with a relaxed short-sleeve design. Made from a lightweight, breathable cotton-linen blend, the fabric undergoes a pre-shrinking process to help minimise shrinkage while maintaining a soft, comfortable feel. Its classic spread collar, button-front closure and convenient chest pocket create a neat yet easygoing appearance, while solid-colour and embroidered options offer different styling possibilities. Pair it with tailored shorts for beach afternoons or lightweight chinos for waterfront lunches and weekend gatherings. Available in a range of colours and sizes, the shirt is also easy to care for, with cold-water washing and low-temperature ironing recommended.

4. Makkrom Casual Button-Down Shirt

The Makkrom casual button-down shirt offers a smart yet relaxed option for men looking to make the most of the UAE's outdoor season. Made from 70% cotton and 30% flax linen, its soft, breathable fabric combines everyday comfort with the natural texture associated with linen. The regular-fit design features a distinctive band collar, long sleeves and a classic button-front closure, giving it a clean, understated appearance. Pair it with tailored trousers and loafers for waterfront dining or lightweight chinos for beachside gatherings and weekend outings. Suitable for year-round wear, the shirt is also machine washable in cold water for convenient care. Check the manufacturer's size guide before ordering to find the preferred fit.

Choose fabric first, style second

Linen's lasting appeal comes from its combination of comfort, texture and adaptability. For UAE outdoor dressing, a shirt that works with shorts during the afternoon and chinos after sunset offers genuine wardrobe value.

The Makkrom is the most versatile-looking option here, particularly for men who favour a smart-casual style. Its band collar and regular fit suit a wider range of occasions.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

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