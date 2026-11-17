Winter in the UAE rarely calls for heavy clothing, but a comfortable sweatshirt can make all the difference on cooler mornings, breezy evenings and weekends outdoors. The trick is finding something warm enough to wear comfortably without feeling overdressed when temperatures rise. Our top pick is the Hanes EcoSmart Men's Fleece Sweatshirt, a classic crewneck that works with jeans, joggers and casual trousers.