Beat the winter chill in style with five sweatshirts for every casual occasion
Winter in the UAE rarely calls for heavy clothing, but a comfortable sweatshirt can make all the difference on cooler mornings, breezy evenings and weekends outdoors. The trick is finding something warm enough to wear comfortably without feeling overdressed when temperatures rise. Our top pick is the Hanes EcoSmart Men's Fleece Sweatshirt, a classic crewneck that works with jeans, joggers and casual trousers.
For those who prefer a more polished everyday look, Jack & Jones offers a simple crewneck alternative. PINSPARK brings a relaxed French terry option, while Columbia and Under Armour cater to men who prefer practical, sporty layers. Here are five sweatshirts worth considering for your winter wardrobe, with options for different styles and occasions.
Best overall: A classic fleece crewneck for everyday comfort and easy layering.
Some sweatshirts earn their place in your wardrobe simply because they work with almost everything. The Hanes EcoSmart is one of those dependable basics, offering a traditional crewneck silhouette that suits casual dressing without demanding much thought.
According to Hanes, the sweatshirt uses midweight cotton-blend fleece with a soft interior and double-needle stitching at the neck and armholes. The fabric combines cotton and polyester, while ribbed detailing helps maintain the familiar sweatshirt shape.
Its uncomplicated design is particularly useful during UAE winters. Wear it over a T-shirt for a morning coffee run, pair it with jeans for a relaxed dinner or keep it handy when spending time in air-conditioned spaces.
The lack of a hood also makes it easier to wear beneath a jacket when you need another layer. If you prefer simple clothing that can be styled repeatedly, this is a sensible starting point.
Key specifications
Fabric: Cotton-polyester blend fleece
Design: Pullover crewneck with ribbed detailing
Care: Machine wash cold, according to Hanes
What we like
Midweight construction for everyday layering
Classic design that pairs easily with different outfits
Reinforced stitching at key seams
Best for: Men seeking a versatile sweatshirt for casual outings, travel and everyday winter wear.
Best for smart-casual dressing: A straightforward crewneck for a more considered everyday outfit.
A good crewneck sweatshirt can bridge the gap between relaxed weekend clothing and something presentable enough for informal office settings. This Jack & Jones option is worth considering if your wardrobe leans towards clean silhouettes and understated styling.
The round-neck design makes it easy to pair with chinos, dark denim or tailored casual trousers. Unlike a hooded sweatshirt, a crewneck sits neatly beneath an overshirt, bomber jacket or casual coat, giving you more flexibility when putting together an outfit.
For UAE winters, this style is particularly practical when moving between indoor and outdoor settings. You can wear it over a lightweight T-shirt during the day and add a jacket for cooler evenings.
Key specifications
Style: Men's crewneck sweatshirt
Material composition: Cotton and Polyster
Fit: Comfort Fit
What we like
Crewneck styling that works with casual trousers
Easy to layer beneath jackets
Suitable for understated everyday outfits
Best for: Men who want a sweatshirt that can be dressed up slightly for casual office days, dinners or weekend outings.
Best for relaxed weekends: A casual pullover for comfortable, laid-back dressing.
If your winter wardrobe revolves around joggers, relaxed trousers and trainers, the PINSPARK French Terry Pullover deserves a look. Its casual sweatshirt styling is well suited to days when comfort takes priority.
French terry generally features a smooth outer surface and a looped interior, giving it a different feel from traditional brushed fleece. Depending on the fabric weight and composition, it can be particularly useful for layering during mild weather.
For everyday UAE dressing, the appeal is versatility. Pair it with cotton joggers for a relaxed afternoon, or wear it with straight-leg jeans and simple trainers for an easy weekend outfit.
A sweatshirt like this also makes sense for travelling, when you want an additional layer that can be removed and packed away as needed.
Key specifications
Style: Casual pullover sweatshirt
Fabric: French terry construction and Polyester
Sleeve type: Batwing Sleeve
What we like
Relaxed styling for everyday casual wear
French terry fabric concept suited to layering
Easy to coordinate with joggers and denim
Best for: Men who prioritise casual comfort for weekends, travelling and relaxed winter evenings.
Best for outdoor evenings: A lightweight fleece pullover with an adjustable half-zip neckline.
For men who spend their winter weekends walking, camping or exploring outdoor destinations, the Columbia Klamath Range II offers a more activity-focused alternative to a traditional sweatshirt.
Columbia describes this pullover as a lightweight microfleece designed for light warmth. Its polyester construction and regular fit make it suitable for layering, while the half-zip neckline lets you adjust coverage without removing the garment.
The raised collar is useful when the evening turns cooler, particularly during outdoor gatherings or early-morning walks. You can also open the zip when you want a more relaxed neckline.
According to Columbia, the fleece uses 100 per cent polyester microfleece and includes a chin guard. Its lightweight construction makes it a practical option for carrying in a backpack or wearing beneath a jacket.
It is best considered a light insulating layer rather than a substitute for a substantial winter coat.
Key specifications
Fabric: 100 per cent polyester microfleece
Design: Half-zip pullover with raised collar
Fit: Regular, according to Columbia
What we like
Lightweight fleece for easy layering
Adjustable half-zip neckline
Practical design for casual outdoor activities
Best for: Men planning winter walks, camping trips and outdoor evenings in the UAE.
Best sporty hoodie: A comfortable full-zip layer for active days and casual winter dressing.
If you prefer a sweatshirt that can be worn open or zipped up, the Under Armour UA Rival Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie is a practical choice.
Under Armour specifies an 80 per cent cotton and 20 per cent polyester fleece construction for this model, with a brushed interior intended to provide additional warmth. The full-length zip makes it easy to adjust your clothing as temperatures change, while open hand pockets add everyday convenience.
This flexibility makes the hoodie particularly useful for UAE winter mornings. Wear it over a sports T-shirt on the way to the gym, leave it unzipped during a casual outing or close it when sitting outdoors after sunset.
The ribbed cuffs and hem give the garment a familiar sweatshirt finish, while the hood adds another styling option.
Its athletic appearance works naturally with joggers, training trousers and casual denim. For men who prefer sporty clothing beyond the gym, it is an easy piece to incorporate into everyday outfits.
Key specifications
Fabric: 80 per cent cotton, 20 per cent polyester
Design: Full-length zip with hood and hand pockets
Interior: Brushed fleece
What we like
Full zip for convenient layering
Soft brushed interior
Sporty design suitable for casual everyday wear
Best for: Men who want a comfortable hoodie for commuting, gym journeys and relaxed winter weekends.
Start with fabric weight. UAE winters generally favour layers that provide moderate warmth without excessive bulk. Midweight cotton-blend fleece is useful for everyday wear, while lightweight polyester microfleece works well for outdoor activities. French terry can also be a sensible option, depending on its thickness and construction.
Consider the neckline and fit. Crewneck sweatshirts are easy to style with jeans, chinos and jackets. Half-zip designs offer adjustable neck coverage, while full-zip hoodies are convenient when moving between warmer and cooler surroundings. A regular fit usually allows room for a T-shirt underneath, but always compare your chest measurements with the manufacturer's size chart.
Think about where you will wear it. A sweatshirt for office air conditioning may not need the same warmth as one intended for a late-night desert gathering. If you spend time outdoors, choose a garment that can fit beneath an additional jacket.
For UAE shoppers, check the selected size, fabric details, seller information and return conditions before purchasing. International clothing sizes can vary between brands, so measurements are more useful than relying on your usual size label.
For most men in the UAE, the Hanes EcoSmart Men's Fleece Sweatshirt is our top recommendation. Its straightforward crewneck design, midweight cotton-blend fleece and versatile styling make it suitable for a wide range of everyday occasions. It is the kind of sweatshirt you can wear repeatedly without having to plan an entire outfit around it.
The Jack & Jones crewneck is worth considering if you prefer a smarter casual appearance, while the PINSPARK French Terry Pullover suits a relaxed weekend wardrobe.
For outdoor plans, the Columbia Klamath Range II offers lightweight fleece warmth with the convenience of a half-zip neckline. Meanwhile, the Under Armour UA Rival Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie is a good match for men who favour athletic styling and adjustable layers.
Ultimately, the right sweatshirt depends on how you spend your winter days. Choose a fabric weight that suits your routine, check the fit carefully and prioritise a style you will genuinely wear throughout the season.
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