Designer looks, budget prices: 4 stylish sunglasses that won't cost a fortune

These four options cover different styles and activities. The key is to check UV protection, polarisation and fit rather than choosing by appearance alone.

If your days involve driving, running along the waterfront or cycling outdoors, there are other practical options worth considering. Sports-focused designs prioritise lightweight frames, a secure fit and broader lens coverage, while rectangular styles offer a more understated look for daily use.

A good pair of sunglasses should look smart, feel comfortable and handle the UAE's bright sunshine without requiring a designer budget. For everyday wear, our top pick is the CARFIA CA5354L Polarised Sunglasses, which combine a timeless frame with glare-reducing lenses and an acetate construction that gives them a more considered finish.

1. CARFIA CA5354L Polarised Sunglasses: Best for everyday style

Best for: Anyone looking for one stylish pair to wear regularly, especially for commuting, shopping and weekend outings.

The manufacturer also specifies polarised lenses that filter reflected glare, useful when driving during daylight or spending time near the water. UV400 protection is another important feature.

Its appeal lies in the frame. According to CARFIA, the CA5354L range uses Italian acetate, giving it a more substantial appearance than many basic plastic sunglasses. The rounded, slightly angular silhouette takes inspiration from traditional wayfarer designs, making it easy to wear with casual shirts, workwear or weekend outfits.

The CARFIA CA5354L is our favourite for shoppers who want a classic, designer-inspired look that works with everyday clothing, without paying primarily for a fashion label.

2. PUKCLAR Polarised Sports Sunglasses: Best for driving and outdoor activities

Best for: Drivers and outdoor enthusiasts who want a practical pair for daily travel, walking and occasional sports.

For someone who prefers functional sunglasses over a fashion-led frame, this is a sensible option.

Retailer specifications also identify a lightweight TR90 frame, a flexible thermoplastic commonly used in sports eyewear. Its main attraction is comfort during extended wear, particularly when you're moving between the car and outdoor activities. The fit is more athletic than CARFIA's traditional silhouette.

The model is described by retailer as using polarised TAC lenses with UV400 protection. The lens construction is intended to reduce reflections from roads and water, which makes polarisation a useful feature for daytime driving in the UAE.

PUKCLAR offers a practical alternative for buyers who prefer a sportier frame and want sunglasses suitable for both driving and active weekends.

3. Lamicall 24g Polarised Sports Sunglasses: Best for running and cycling

Best for: Regular runners, cyclists and fitness enthusiasts who prioritise lightweight comfort and a secure fit.

The sunglasses come with a protective case and cleaning accessories, according to the manufacturer. Their bold sporting appearance makes them better suited to exercise than formal everyday outfits.

Lamicall also specifies polarised TAC lenses with UV400 protection. The curved, cylindrical lens shape provides a broad field of view, while ventilation openings at the sides are designed to encourage airflow. That makes the design particularly relevant for early-morning runs, cycling sessions and outdoor training.

The manufacturer lists a TR90 frame weighing 24g, alongside three-level adjustable nose pads and silicone-covered temples. These details matter when you're moving, as a comfortable, secure fit can reduce the need to keep repositioning your sunglasses.

For runners and cyclists, Lamicall's 24g sports sunglasses are the most activity-focused option in this selection, with a lightweight wraparound design and adjustable nose pads.

4. DUCO Mens Carbon Fiber Temples: Best for understated style

Best for: Shoppers who prefer a clean, modern frame for commuting, casual outings and everyday wear.

The frame's proportions will be important when deciding if this pair suits you. Rectangular sunglasses can look particularly balanced on rounder face shapes, but bridge width and temple length ultimately determine comfort.

Polarised lenses are especially useful for shoppers who spend time driving or walking around reflective urban surroundings. They reduce certain types of glare from roads, car surfaces and glass buildings, helping to provide clearer and more comfortable vision in bright conditions.

The listing identifies a rectangular polarised design with carbon-style temples. Its main attraction is the silhouette: rectangular frames have a neat, structured appearance that pairs naturally with everyday casual clothing and smart-casual outfits.

These rectangular sunglasses are worth considering if you prefer clean lines and a more restrained look than rounded fashion frames or brightly coloured sports eyewear.

What to look for when buying affordable sunglasses in the UAE

The most important specification is UV protection. Look for lenses labelled UV400 or 100 per cent UVA and UVB protection. The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends checking this regardless of price, lens colour or brand. Darker lenses do not automatically provide better UV protection.

Next, consider polarisation. Polarised lenses reduce reflected glare from surfaces such as roads, water and car bonnets, making them useful for daytime driving and outdoor activities. They can, however, affect the visibility of certain digital displays, including some car screens.

Finally, pay attention to fit. Lightweight frames and adjustable nose pads are particularly useful for running and cycling. For everyday wear, check the lens width, bridge measurement and temple length against sunglasses you already find comfortable.