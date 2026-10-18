Designer looks, budget prices: 4 stylish sunglasses that won't cost a fortune

Stay stylish in the sunshine with affordable shades for driving, sports and daily wear
A good pair of sunglasses should look smart, feel comfortable and handle the UAE's bright sunshine without requiring a designer budget. For everyday wear, our top pick is the CARFIA CA5354L Polarised Sunglasses, which combine a timeless frame with glare-reducing lenses and an acetate construction that gives them a more considered finish.
If your days involve driving, running along the waterfront or cycling outdoors, there are other practical options worth considering. Sports-focused designs prioritise lightweight frames, a secure fit and broader lens coverage, while rectangular styles offer a more understated look for daily use.
These four options cover different styles and activities. The key is to check UV protection, polarisation and fit rather than choosing by appearance alone.
The CARFIA CA5354L is our favourite for shoppers who want a classic, designer-inspired look that works with everyday clothing, without paying primarily for a fashion label.
Its appeal lies in the frame. According to CARFIA, the CA5354L range uses Italian acetate, giving it a more substantial appearance than many basic plastic sunglasses. The rounded, slightly angular silhouette takes inspiration from traditional wayfarer designs, making it easy to wear with casual shirts, workwear or weekend outfits.
The manufacturer also specifies polarised lenses that filter reflected glare, useful when driving during daylight or spending time near the water. UV400 protection is another important feature.
Key specifications
Frame: Italian acetate, manufacturer specification
Lenses: Polarised, with UV400 protection
Lens width: 53mm for the referenced CA5354L variant
Design: Classic rounded wayfarer-inspired frame
What we like
A versatile shape that suits everyday wardrobes
Acetate construction adds a more polished appearance
Polarised lenses suit sunny commutes and outdoor leisure
Best for: Anyone looking for one stylish pair to wear regularly, especially for commuting, shopping and weekend outings.
PUKCLAR offers a practical alternative for buyers who prefer a sportier frame and want sunglasses suitable for both driving and active weekends.
The model is described by retailer as using polarised TAC lenses with UV400 protection. The lens construction is intended to reduce reflections from roads and water, which makes polarisation a useful feature for daytime driving in the UAE.
Retailer specifications also identify a lightweight TR90 frame, a flexible thermoplastic commonly used in sports eyewear. Its main attraction is comfort during extended wear, particularly when you're moving between the car and outdoor activities. The fit is more athletic than CARFIA's traditional silhouette.
For someone who prefers functional sunglasses over a fashion-led frame, this is a sensible option.
Key specifications
Lenses: Polarised TAC, retailer-listed
UV protection: UV400, retailer-listed
Frame: Lightweight TR90
Style: Unisex sports design
What we like
Polarisation is useful for reducing reflected daylight glare
Sporty frame suits driving and recreational activities
Lightweight construction is designed for extended wear
Best for: Drivers and outdoor enthusiasts who want a practical pair for daily travel, walking and occasional sports.
For runners and cyclists, Lamicall's 24g sports sunglasses are the most activity-focused option in this selection, with a lightweight wraparound design and adjustable nose pads.
The manufacturer lists a TR90 frame weighing 24g, alongside three-level adjustable nose pads and silicone-covered temples. These details matter when you're moving, as a comfortable, secure fit can reduce the need to keep repositioning your sunglasses.
Lamicall also specifies polarised TAC lenses with UV400 protection. The curved, cylindrical lens shape provides a broad field of view, while ventilation openings at the sides are designed to encourage airflow. That makes the design particularly relevant for early-morning runs, cycling sessions and outdoor training.
The sunglasses come with a protective case and cleaning accessories, according to the manufacturer. Their bold sporting appearance makes them better suited to exercise than formal everyday outfits.
Key specifications
Weight: 24g, manufacturer-listed
Frame: TR90 thermoplastic
Lenses: Polarised TAC with UV400 protection
Fit: Three-level adjustable nose pads
Design: Wraparound lens with ventilation openings
What we like
Low weight is appealing for longer outdoor sessions
Adjustable nose pads allow a more personalised fit
Wide lens coverage and ventilation suit cycling
Best for: Regular runners, cyclists and fitness enthusiasts who prioritise lightweight comfort and a secure fit.
These rectangular sunglasses are worth considering if you prefer clean lines and a more restrained look than rounded fashion frames or brightly coloured sports eyewear.
The listing identifies a rectangular polarised design with carbon-style temples. Its main attraction is the silhouette: rectangular frames have a neat, structured appearance that pairs naturally with everyday casual clothing and smart-casual outfits.
Polarised lenses are especially useful for shoppers who spend time driving or walking around reflective urban surroundings. They reduce certain types of glare from roads, car surfaces and glass buildings, helping to provide clearer and more comfortable vision in bright conditions.
The frame's proportions will be important when deciding if this pair suits you. Rectangular sunglasses can look particularly balanced on rounder face shapes, but bridge width and temple length ultimately determine comfort.
Key specifications
Frame shape: Rectangular
Lenses: Polarised
Temples: Carbon Fiber construction
UV protection: UV400
What we like
Rectangular styling offers a smart, understated appearance
A practical alternative to oversized or athletic designs
Polarised lens specification suits everyday daylight use
Best for: Shoppers who prefer a clean, modern frame for commuting, casual outings and everyday wear.
The most important specification is UV protection. Look for lenses labelled UV400 or 100 per cent UVA and UVB protection. The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends checking this regardless of price, lens colour or brand. Darker lenses do not automatically provide better UV protection.
Next, consider polarisation. Polarised lenses reduce reflected glare from surfaces such as roads, water and car bonnets, making them useful for daytime driving and outdoor activities. They can, however, affect the visibility of certain digital displays, including some car screens.
Finally, pay attention to fit. Lightweight frames and adjustable nose pads are particularly useful for running and cycling. For everyday wear, check the lens width, bridge measurement and temple length against sunglasses you already find comfortable.
In the UAE, where bright sunlight is a regular consideration throughout the year, a comfortable pair with verified UV protection is generally a more sensible purchase than one selected solely for its logo or fashionable tint.
For most shoppers, the CARFIA CA5354L Polarised Sunglasses are our top recommendation. Their classic frame, acetate construction and polarised lenses offer an attractive combination of style and everyday practicality. They are the pair to consider if you want sunglasses that work equally well for commuting and relaxed weekends.
The PUKCLAR Polarised Sports Sunglasses are a good alternative for drivers who prefer a lightweight, athletic design. If running or cycling is your main priority, Lamicall's 24g model offers the most activity-specific features, particularly its adjustable fit and broad lens coverage.
The rectangular carbon-temple option is aimed at buyers who favour understated styling.
Whichever pair you choose, prioritise verified UV protection and a comfortable fit over branding. Those are the details that make affordable sunglasses a worthwhile everyday purchase.
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