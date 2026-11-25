A well-chosen pair of sunglasses can make a simple linen shirt and jeans look considerably smarter. And in the UAE, where sunglasses are an everyday accessory rather than a seasonal purchase, finding a pair that works with most of your wardrobe makes financial sense. Our top pick is the Polaroid PLD 2085/S, a smart, understated design with polarised lenses and the versatility to suit both weekday dressing and weekend plans.