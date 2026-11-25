From classic aviators to modern frames, looking stylish needn't cost a fortune
A well-chosen pair of sunglasses can make a simple linen shirt and jeans look considerably smarter. And in the UAE, where sunglasses are an everyday accessory rather than a seasonal purchase, finding a pair that works with most of your wardrobe makes financial sense. Our top pick is the Polaroid PLD 2085/S, a smart, understated design with polarised lenses and the versatility to suit both weekday dressing and weekend plans.
You might prefer the retro appeal of metal aviators or something sportier for afternoon drives and trips to the beach. The good news is that several affordable eyewear brands offer familiar, fashionable silhouettes with practical lens specifications.
Here are five men's sunglasses worth considering if you want to look sharp without stretching your budget.
The ZENOTTIC is a sensible everyday choice for men who favour substantial square frames with a slightly sporty appearance.
Its appeal lies in the balance between casual styling and practical construction. The broad frame has enough presence to complement a plain T-shirt or polo, while the angular shape offers an attractive contrast to softer facial features.
According to ZENOTTIC, the BT6204 range uses TR90, a lightweight, flexible frame material. The manufacturer also specifies polarised lenses with UV400 protection. Polarisation is particularly useful around the beach, where sunlight reflected off the water can produce considerable glare.
The brown colourway is an appealing alternative to conventional black, especially if your wardrobe includes beige, olive and other earthy tones.
Key specifications
Frame material: TR90
Lenses: Polarised triacetate cellulose (TAC)
UV protection: UV400
Lens width: 60mm
Bridge width: 18mm
What we like
Square silhouette with a relaxed, contemporary look
Flexible frame construction
Practical lens specification for outdoor plans
Best for: Weekend dressing, beach outings and shoppers who prefer wider lenses.
KANASTAL offers a bolder interpretation of the classic pilot frame for men who like their accessories to be noticed.
The dark metal construction gives these sunglasses a more contemporary character than traditional gold-rimmed aviators. They work particularly well with monochrome outfits, denim jackets and simple casual shirts. The larger silhouette also makes them an interesting option if smaller sunglasses tend to look out of proportion on your face.
Product specifications identify polarised TAC lenses, a practical consideration for outdoor gatherings and afternoons spent near the waterfront.
The attraction here is largely aesthetic. These are sunglasses you can use to introduce a stronger sense of personality to an otherwise understated outfit, without investing in an expensive fashion label.
Key specifications
Frame material: Metal
Frame shape: Pilot-inspired
Lenses: Polarised TAC
UV protection: UV400
Spring Hinges
What we like
Bold proportions with contemporary styling
Understated dark metal finish
Polarised lens construction
Best for: Men who enjoy oversized eyewear and want sunglasses with a stronger visual presence.
The DUCO 8177 is the pair to consider if your weekend wardrobe revolves around sportswear and outdoor plans.
With its curved profile and athletic styling, this model takes a different approach to the more fashion-oriented sunglasses on this list. It looks particularly appropriate with performance polos, running gear and casual activewear.
Product specifications describe an aluminium-magnesium alloy frame with adjustable nose pads and polarised lenses. Adjustable nose pads are a useful detail if fixed-bridge sunglasses do not usually sit comfortably on your face.
The wraparound-style silhouette extends further towards the sides of the face than a conventional flat-front fashion frame. That design is particularly relevant if you spend your weekends outdoors or prefer a sportier accessory for long daytime drives.
Key specifications
Frame material: Aluminium-magnesium alloy
Lenses: Polarised
Design: Sports-oriented, curved frame
Nose pads: Adjustable
UV 400 protection
What we like
Athletic styling that complements casual sportswear
Adjustable nose pads for a more personalised fit
Polarised lenses for bright outdoor conditions
Best for: Outdoor enthusiasts, daytime road trips and men who dress casually.
The SUNGAIT SGT285 captures the enduring appeal of traditional pilot sunglasses without requiring a luxury eyewear budget.
A gold-tone frame paired with green lenses is a particularly attractive combination. It has a subtle vintage quality that works beautifully with white linen shirts, tailored shorts and classic summer clothing.
One distinctive feature is the bayonet temple design. SUNGAIT describes these extended arms as being shaped to sit comfortably alongside headphones and headwear. It is a thoughtful detail for frequent travellers who regularly wear over-ear headphones.
The manufacturer also specifies polarised UV400 lenses, giving this retro-inspired accessory a useful everyday lens specification.
Unlike oversized fashion aviators, the 55mm lens width offers relatively restrained proportions. Compare the measurements with your current sunglasses before ordering.
Key specifications
Frame material: Metal
Lenses: Polarised, UV400
Lens width: 55mm
Bridge width: 19mm
Temple length: 150mm
What we like
Timeless aviation-inspired silhouette
Elegant metal frame
Distinctive bayonet temple construction
Best for: Fans of vintage fashion, frequent travellers and anyone who enjoys classic metal sunglasses.
Polaroid gets our overall recommendation for a versatile design that looks equally appropriate with a smart shirt or a weekend outfit.
The gently squared silhouette has a familiar, sophisticated appearance without excessive detailing. A matte black finish keeps the design understated, while subtle metal accents around the temples add visual interest.
According to Polaroid's eyewear catalogue, the PLD 2085/S uses a polycarbonate front and polarised TAC lenses. Its 52mm lens width is also more compact than the ZENOTTIC's 60mm design, making it worth considering.
This is the sort of accessory you can wear throughout the week without giving much thought to coordinating it with your clothes. It looks smart enough for a business lunch and relaxed enough for an afternoon at the marina.
Key specifications
Frame front: Polycarbonate
Lenses: Polarised TAC
Lens width: 52mm
Bridge width: 19mm
Temple length: 145mm
UV protection
What we like
Refined styling with understated detailing
Versatile square frame
Polarised lenses for everyday use
Best for: Shoppers looking for one dependable style to wear across different occasions.
UV protection: Look for a clearly stated UV400 specification or full UVA and UVB filtration. Lens darkness alone does not indicate how effectively sunglasses filter ultraviolet light. A fashionable tint should never replace a verified lens specification.
Polarisation: Polarised lenses help reduce reflected glare, making them particularly useful during beach visits and daytime drives. Bear in mind that certain dashboard displays and digital screens may be harder to read through these lenses.
Frame shape and fit: Square frames offer definition to softer facial features, while aviators can complement more angular faces. Check the lens width, bridge width and temple length against a pair you already own.
In the UAE's hot climate, keeping your sunglasses in a protective case is also a sensible habit. Avoid leaving them on your car dashboard in direct sunlight for extended periods.
The Polaroid PLD 2085/S would be our first choice for someone building a practical everyday wardrobe. Its clean styling feels considered without being overly formal, and the polarised lenses add everyday functionality.
If you prefer the character of traditional metal eyewear, the SUNGAIT SGT285 is particularly appealing. Its vintage-inspired appearance works well with relaxed summer tailoring. KANASTAL offers a bolder alternative for men who like larger frames and darker finishes.
The ZENOTTIC is worth considering for casual weekends, especially if you favour broad square frames. For shoppers who spend more time in sportswear, the DUCO 8177 makes greater stylistic sense.
Ultimately, a pair that fits your face, complements your wardrobe and has a verified lens specification offers more everyday value than an expensive logo. Choose something you will genuinely enjoy wearing, rather than buying purely for the brand name.
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