Football: UEFA Champions League leading scorers

Haaland Haunts Leipzig again as Man City climb to 7th in Europe
Erling Haaland struck 12 minutes from time as Manchester City beat RB Leipzig 3-2 on Wednesday (Nov. 4) at Red Bull Arena, jumping into the Champions League’s top eight.
Leipzig twice hit back after trailing.
City went ahead through a Castello Lukeba own goal in the 37th minute, and Ridle Baku equalized in the 49th.
Enzo Fernández put City back in front in the 58th, and Antonio Nusa leveled again in the 61st.
Haaland then slid in unmarked at the back post to convert Elliot Anderson’s cross in the 78th minute.
It was Haaland’s 13th goal in nine appearances against Leipzig, his most against any opponent, and his 62nd in 61 Champions League games.
City had the better chances by expected goals, 2.23 to 0.87, though Leipzig had more shots, 14 to 12.
Leipzig’s Raum hit the crossbar and Gruda had a late finish ruled out for offside. The defeat ended Leipzig’s 10-match home winning streak.
City: 7th with 9 points from three wins and a loss. They are among nine teams on 9 points, so goal difference decides who sits inside the top eight, which qualify directly for the last 16.
Leipzig: tied for 29th with 3 points from one win and three losses, in the elimination zone with four games left.
Leaders: PSG and Real Madrid on 12 points, Arsenal on 10.
According to the match data feed, City host Napoli on Nov. 24, where they are 73.5% favourites, then visit Barcelona on Dec. 8.
6 goals: Douvikas (Como)
5 goals: Haaland (Man City), Tresoldi (Club Brugge)
4 goals: Batrakov (Galatasaray), Demirovic (Stuttgart), Ruiz (Paris SG), Guirassy (Dortmund), Kane (Bayern Munich), Malen (Roma), Mbappe (Real Madrid), Raphinha (Barcelona), Suarez (Sporting)
3 goals: Barcola (Liverpool), Barkley (Aston Villa), Dembele (Paris SG), Doue (Paris SG), Torres (Paris SG), Foden (Man City), Jackson (Aston Villa), Mac Allister (Liverpool), Cunha (Man Utd), McTominay (Napoli), Paz (Como), Yamal (Barcelona)
Standings come from the match data feed and could shift on tiebreakers. Match details are from Bundesliga.com, ESPN, beIN Sports and Yahoo Sports.