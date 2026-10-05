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Injury concern grows as Erling Haaland limps off against Portugal

Erling Haaland's injury raises concerns for Manchester City ahead of key fixtures

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Norway's forward #09 Erling Haaland asks for substitution during the UEFA Nations League Group 4 football match between Portugal and Norway at Dragao stadium in Porto on October 3, 2026.
Norway's forward #09 Erling Haaland asks for substitution during the UEFA Nations League Group 4 football match between Portugal and Norway at Dragao stadium in Porto on October 3, 2026.
AFP-MIGUEL RIOPA

Dubai: Manchester City face an anxious wait over Erling Haaland after the striker limped off during Norway’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

In their final game of the ongoing international break, Norway took the lead through Kristoffer Ajer in the 36th minute.

However, Joao Cancelo equalised two minutes later. Goncalo Ramos completed Portugal’s comeback in the 79th minute to secure a 2-1 victory and send Portugal into the Nations League quarterfinals.

Nevertheless, Haaland asked to be substituted in the 65th minute after an attacking move. The striker appeared to be in discomfort and gestured towards the Norway bench, before continuing for a couple more minutes. He was eventually replaced by Jorgen Strand Larsen in the 67th minute.

Initial signs point towards a possible muscular problem, although the extent of the injury remains unclear. Haaland was able to walk off the pitch without assistance and even smiled before hugging Strand Larsen as he headed to the bench.

The timing will concern City, with a trip to Liverpool at Anfield on October 11 followed by a Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, October 14. Haaland’s availability for both matches will depend on further medical assessments.

Haaland has scored five goals in five Premier League appearances for City this season. He also has two Champions League goals.

For City, the focus now turns to the medical assessment of their leading scorer, with two major fixtures approaching quickly.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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