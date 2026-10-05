Nevertheless, Haaland asked to be substituted in the 65th minute after an attacking move. The striker appeared to be in discomfort and gestured towards the Norway bench, before continuing for a couple more minutes. He was eventually replaced by Jorgen Strand Larsen in the 67th minute.

The timing will concern City, with a trip to Liverpool at Anfield on October 11 followed by a Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, October 14. Haaland’s availability for both matches will depend on further medical assessments.

Initial signs point towards a possible muscular problem, although the extent of the injury remains unclear. Haaland was able to walk off the pitch without assistance and even smiled before hugging Strand Larsen as he headed to the bench.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.