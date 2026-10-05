Erling Haaland's injury raises concerns for Manchester City ahead of key fixtures
Dubai: Manchester City face an anxious wait over Erling Haaland after the striker limped off during Norway’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.
In their final game of the ongoing international break, Norway took the lead through Kristoffer Ajer in the 36th minute.
However, Joao Cancelo equalised two minutes later. Goncalo Ramos completed Portugal’s comeback in the 79th minute to secure a 2-1 victory and send Portugal into the Nations League quarterfinals.
Nevertheless, Haaland asked to be substituted in the 65th minute after an attacking move. The striker appeared to be in discomfort and gestured towards the Norway bench, before continuing for a couple more minutes. He was eventually replaced by Jorgen Strand Larsen in the 67th minute.
Initial signs point towards a possible muscular problem, although the extent of the injury remains unclear. Haaland was able to walk off the pitch without assistance and even smiled before hugging Strand Larsen as he headed to the bench.
The timing will concern City, with a trip to Liverpool at Anfield on October 11 followed by a Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, October 14. Haaland’s availability for both matches will depend on further medical assessments.
Haaland has scored five goals in five Premier League appearances for City this season. He also has two Champions League goals.
For City, the focus now turns to the medical assessment of their leading scorer, with two major fixtures approaching quickly.