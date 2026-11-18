Haaland silences critics with record-equalling performance against Denmark
Erling Haaland has responded to criticism over his motivation to play for Norway after scoring twice in a dramatic 3 to 2 victory over Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.
The Manchester City striker also took a cheeky swipe at a Norwegian football pundit who had suggested dropping him from the starting line up.
And as if that was not enough, Haaland equalled a remarkable international goalscoring record held by legendary German striker Gerd Müller for more than 50 years.
But the story did not end there. Hours after helping Norway qualify for the Nations League quarterfinals, Haaland took to Snapchat to explain why he had made the controversial comments in the first place.
The controversy began after Norway's 3 -1 victory over Wales on Saturday.
Speaking to Norwegian broadcaster TV2 immediately after the match, Haaland admitted that he was exhausted and struggling to find motivation for the upcoming encounter against Denmark.
The 26 year old pointed to his demanding schedule with Manchester City and Norway, explaining that he had several important matches coming up in quick succession.
His comments attracted attention because Norway were preparing for an important Nations League match against their Scandinavian rivals.
Former Norwegian footballer and NRK pundit Kristoffer Løkberg was not convinced that Haaland should start against Denmark.
He suggested that a fully motivated Alexander Sørloth would be a better choice than a tired Haaland.
"A half motivated Erling Braut Haaland is no better than an Alexander Sørloth who is desperate for a chance. I would have started Sørloth," Løkberg said.
However, Norway coach Stale Solbakken dismissed the suggestion, insisting that Haaland would be ready for the match.
And Haaland certainly proved his point on the pitch.
Norway found themselves trailing 2-0 after goals from Rasmus Højlund and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg gave Denmark a commanding lead inside the opening 15 minutes.
But Haaland pulled one back in the 37th minute to keep Norway's hopes alive.
Captain Martin Ødegaard equalised in the 83rd minute before Haaland converted a dramatic penalty in the 96th minute.
The 3-2 victory secured Norway's place in the Nations League quarterfinals.
After the match, Haaland was asked by TV2 about his performance.
His response was short but pointed.
"You'll have to ask Løkberg," he replied with a smile.
It was an obvious reference to the pundit who had suggested leaving him out of the starting eleven.
Haaland's two goals against Denmark also helped him reach another remarkable milestone, matching the international goals tally of legendary German striker Gerd Müller.
The Manchester City forward now has 68 goals in just 61 appearances for Norway, equalling Muller's tally of 68 goals in 62 matches for West Germany.
Muller, nicknamed Der Bomber, retired from international football in 1974 after helping West Germany win the World Cup, scoring the winning goal against the Netherlands in the final.
Haaland has now matched his tally in one fewer appearance, maintaining an extraordinary scoring rate of 1.11 goals per game.
The Norwegian also extended his record as the UEFA Nations League's all time leading scorer to 25 goals.
And at just 26, Haaland has plenty of time to add to his remarkable international record.
The Norwegian star later took to Snapchat while travelling home from Copenhagen to explain what had happened.
Haaland said his earlier remarks had been made immediately after playing 99 minutes against Wales, when he was physically exhausted.
He admitted that players sometimes say things they do not really mean when interviewed immediately after a demanding match.
He also suggested that he might handle similar situations differently in the future.
"In the future, I'll just say no to that interview. Then we won't create headlines," he said.
Haaland insisted that he had never lacked motivation to represent his country.
He also sarcastically wondered what the result might have been had he been even more motivated.
The striker made it clear that playing for Norway remains a source of pride.
Haaland was not the only one enjoying the moment.
Norway manager Solbakken also took a sarcastic swipe at Løkberg after the victory.
"It was a terrible shame that Haaland started," the coach joked as he passed the pundit during a television broadcast.
Løkberg took the criticism in good spirits, acknowledging that Haaland had given everything on the pitch.
He even joked that his earlier comments might have provided the striker with additional motivation.
For Haaland, it was the perfect response to a few days of unwanted headlines.
Two goals, a dramatic comeback, a place in the Nations League quarterfinals and another remarkable milestone.
And perhaps one lesson learnt about giving interviews immediately after a football match.