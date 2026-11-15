Entire team wore No.7, even the mascots: Portugal's beautiful tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal honours Ronaldo as entire team dons iconic No. 7 jersey
Cristiano Ronaldo might not have had the farewell match many of us anticipated, but his presence was felt everywhere as Portugal took to the pitch against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.
In a beautiful tribute to their former captain, every Portugal player walked onto the pitch wearing Ronaldo's iconic No. 7 jersey.
And it wasn't just the players.
Even the young mascots accompanying the footballers wore the famous No. 7, making the moment even more special.
The sight of an entire team, accompanied by children, wearing the same number was a powerful reminder of what Ronaldo has meant to Portuguese football over the past two decades.
After all, this was a man who carried the hopes of a nation for 23 years, inspiring generations of young footballers along the way.
The tribute came just nine days after the 41 year old announced his retirement from international football on November 5, bringing an end to an extraordinary journey with Portugal.
Many had expected Ronaldo to receive a proper farewell on the pitch, perhaps one final appearance in front of the supporters who had celebrated his goals for more than two decades.
That never happened.
But Portugal made sure their former captain was not forgotten as the national team began a new chapter without him.
According to Portuguese media, the initiative was organised following discussions involving Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca, national team coach Jorge Jesus and senior players, including Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias and Bruno Fernandes.
The tribute was not limited to the players and mascots. Members of the coaching staff and federation officials were also involved.
Supporters at the Estadio Municipal de Braga were also invited to honour Ronaldo with a standing ovation in the seventh minute, a symbolic reference to the shirt number he made famous.
The tributes reportedly received UEFA's approval.
In another touching gesture, the Portuguese federation decided to leave Ronaldo's usual room at the national team's training headquarters unoccupied during the first international camp following his retirement.
Ronaldo's departure leaves an enormous void in Portuguese football.
He made 234 appearances for his country, scoring a remarkable 146 goals.
He also helped Portugal win Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.
Bernardo Silva has taken over the captaincy as Portugal look to build a new chapter without their most famous player.
And while Ronaldo's iconic No. 7 shirt will eventually have a new owner, the memories associated with that number will remain. In this match, the number was given to Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs.
Saturday's tribute was a reminder that some players leave behind much more than goals, trophies and records.
Ronaldo might not have been on the pitch against Denmark, but for one special moment, everyone seemed to be wearing his shirt.