Jorge Jesus responds to Dolores Aveiro's criticism with measured respect
Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, has launched a strong attack on Portugal's national team following their humiliating 4-1 defeat to Denmark, admitting that she was happy to see them lose.
Speaking to reporters at Sporting CP's José Alvalade Stadium on Monday, November 16, Dolores accused the national team and Ronaldo's former teammates of failing to respect her son following his retirement from international football.
The 41 year old Ronaldo announced his international retirement on November 5, bringing an end to his remarkable 23 year Portugal career.
Dolores made no attempt to hide her disappointment over how her son's international career ended.
"Ronaldo is sad. He'd hoped things would turn out differently. They deceived him, and I'm sad too," she said.
She then described Portugal's defeat to Denmark as deserved and openly admitted she was pleased with the result.
Her anger was also directed at Ronaldo's former teammates, whom she accused of failing to show him the respect he deserved.
"None of them. That's how I feel. He wasn't respected, not even by his teammates," she said, according to Portuguese newspaper A Bola.
Portugal had organised a special tribute to Ronaldo before their Nations League clash against Denmark in Braga on Saturday.
Players walked onto the pitch wearing shirts featuring his name and iconic No. 7. Supporters also applauded during the seventh minute, while a message thanking their former captain appeared inside the stadium.
However, Ronaldo was not present.
Dolores questioned why the tribute had been organised in his absence.
"I didn't like the tribute they put on in Braga. They should have honoured him with him there," she said.
She insisted that Sporting CP, where Ronaldo began his professional career, would organise a more meaningful tribute because the club recognised his contribution.
Dolores made the comments during a ceremony at which a day centre at Sporting's stadium was officially renamed in her honour.
Portugal manager Jorge Jesus was subsequently asked about Dolores' criticism ahead of the Nations League match against Wales.
"Now I have to answer to Cristiano Ronaldo's mother?" Jesus asked, according to Portuguese broadcaster RTP.
However, the experienced coach chose not to escalate the controversy.
He said he had enormous respect for Dolores and understood why she was defending her son.
"A mother is a mother," Jesus said, explaining that a parent would naturally stand up for their children.
Speaking separately to Sport TV, Jesus acknowledged that Dolores had endured considerable difficulties while raising her family.
He maintained that he respected her position despite the criticism.
Portugal's defeat to Denmark was their first match since Ronaldo announced his international retirement. It was also their heaviest home defeat in an official competitive fixture.
Ronaldo, Portugal's all time leading goalscorer with 146 international goals, continues his club career with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.