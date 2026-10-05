The lawsuit does not currently appear to include a publicly detailed financial claim. The amount of damages or compensation Haaland and York Promotions are seeking has not been publicly specified.

The case centres on an alleged breach of marketing law and the use of an image that Haaland and his representatives believe was recognisable enough to be associated with him. The ad allegedly saw the Manchester City striker's blonde ponytail over the airplane.

The post showed an aircraft with blonde hair tied into a ponytail, referencing the hairstyle Haaland was known for before cutting his hair short. It was accompanied by the caption, “We’ve never looked more Norwegian.” The post was later deleted.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.