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Erling Haaland sues Norwegian Air Shuttle over ponytail advertisement

Haaland takes legal action over airline's ponytail-themed World Cup ad

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Norway's forward Erling Haaland runs during the UEFA Nations League, league A, group 4 football match between Wales and Norway, at the Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, on October 1, 2026.
Norway's forward Erling Haaland runs during the UEFA Nations League, league A, group 4 football match between Wales and Norway, at the Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, on October 1, 2026.
AFP-GLYN KIRK

Dubai: Erling Haaland has taken Norwegian Air Shuttle to court over a social media post published by the airline during the 2026 World Cup, which featured a digitally edited image resembling the Manchester City striker’s distinctive former hairstyle.

The post showed an aircraft with blonde hair tied into a ponytail, referencing the hairstyle Haaland was known for before cutting his hair short. It was accompanied by the caption, “We’ve never looked more Norwegian.” The post was later deleted.

According to Norwegian’s media outlet Aftenposten, Haaland and York Promotions Ltd have filed a lawsuit against Norwegian through law firm Schjodt, claiming the airline unlawfully used the striker’s “distinctive characteristics” to market flight tickets during the World Cup.

Haaland’s lawyer, Thomas Hagen, confirmed the legal action in an email to Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang.

“We confirm that, on behalf of York Promotions Limited and Haaland, we have filed a lawsuit against Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA,” Hagen said.

The case centres on an alleged breach of marketing law and the use of an image that Haaland and his representatives believe was recognisable enough to be associated with him. The ad allegedly saw the Manchester City striker's blonde ponytail over the airplane.

The dispute is now set to move towards an initial digital planning meeting at Oslo District Court on October 9.

Haaland has enjoyed a prominent role for Norway and Manchester City in recent years, making his distinctive appearance and playing style highly recognisable to football fans.

The lawsuit does not currently appear to include a publicly detailed financial claim. The amount of damages or compensation Haaland and York Promotions are seeking has not been publicly specified.

Norwegian’s social media post was removed, but the matter has now moved from a marketing campaign to a legal dispute.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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Manchester CityErling Haaland

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