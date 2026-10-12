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Erling Haaland buys five-bedroom villa at Abu Dhabi development

Haaland's father, Alfie, a former City player, also collected keys to his own property

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Manchester City's Norwegian striker has purchased a villa in Abu Dhabi
Manchester City's Norwegian striker has purchased a villa in Abu Dhabi
AFP-PAUL ELLIS

Dubai: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been announced as a homeowner at a new Manchester City-branded residential development in Abu Dhabi, with the Norwegian reportedly purchasing a five-bedroom villa for his family.

Haaland made the announcement through a video appearance at the launch of the second phase of Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana, a residential project located along Yas Canal, adjacent to Yas Island.

The development is planned to include more than 2,000 homes across a 1.67 million-square-metre site, with properties ranging from townhouses and duplex villas to larger family homes. Construction is under way, with phased delivery scheduled to begin by 2029.

Haaland's announcement came during an event at Etihad Arena on Monday October 12, which attracted more than 4,000 guests, according to the developer.

The event also saw former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola named as the project's official brand ambassador. Guardiola attended as the guest of honour and spoke about the importance of teamwork, discipline and wellbeing beyond professional football.

Haaland's father, Alfie, a former Manchester City player, also attended the launch and collected the keys to his own property in the community.

The development is designed around Manchester City's branding, with plans for a dedicated park, sports facilities and a training academy, alongside football pitches, tennis and basketball courts, fitness facilities and recreational spaces.

The second phase will feature two- and three-bedroom townhouses, duplex villas and four- and five-bedroom villas. Sales are scheduled to begin on October 19, with the developer listing average prices for two-bedroom townhouses at AED 3.75 million.

The announcement adds to the growing connection between Abu Dhabi and Manchester City, whose ownership is linked to the emirate through City Football Group.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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premier leagueManchester CityAbu Dhabi

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