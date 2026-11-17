The Haaland videos took 22-year-old content creator from Linkoping to a new level
Dubai: A year ago, Julia Grop had never heard of Erling Haaland. Now she may be the best-known impersonator of one of the world’s most recognisable footballers.
The 22-year-old content creator from Linkoping, Sweden, who has been invited as a special guest at Total Chess, a new FIDE-approved chess tour run by Norway Chess, she said it started with her followers.
“I got a lot of comments on my videos saying, ‘Oh, you look like Haaland,’ and I didn’t actually know who he was,” she said. “So I Googled him and saw, oh, it’s a football player.”
Then the Norwegian striker’s celebratory walk went viral in the summer during this year’s FIFA World Cup, and her cousin suggested she try it. “She said, ‘I feel like you could do that really well, because you’re funny as well.’ So I gave it a try, and it went really viral.”
She studied the clip closely. “I was really looking at his body language and trying to feel what he felt in the moment,” she said. She did two takes and hadn’t meant to post it. “I thought it was actually too funny not to post.”
Grop, who has over 1.2m followers on her Instagram handle @julieamiini, had been making comedy skits for almost five years. The Haaland videos took her to a new level. “It was the beginning of the World Cup. I think I grew by about 900,000 followers in two weeks,” she said.
She isn’t the only one. Haaland’s World Cup made his lookalikes a craze of their own, and Gulf News reported in July on Anastasia Kostromina, a Moscow-based model who went viral for her resemblance to the striker. Grop doesn’t see the others as rivals. “I wouldn’t say I’m competing against them. I think everyone is doing their own thing,” she said.
What has stayed with her is the response from young fans. “A lot of kids sent me their videos, saying, ‘Look what we did.’ It was really nice to see that a lot of kids are happy and want to be part of it.”
As a Swede, Grop cheered for her own country first at the World Cup. But Sweden and Norway, she said, “are like brother and sister”, so once Sweden were out, she backed Norway.
She travelled to Oslo twice during the tournament. The first time was for Norway’s match against Brazil. “The whole country was out in Oslo, and everyone was celebrating because it was such a big thing,” she said. “It was an experience I will forever remember.”
She went back for Norway’s match against England. “They lost, but the Norwegian people took it very well. They were still celebrating because of how far they came.”
Total Chess in Budapest is her first big chess tournament, but the game runs in her family. “I played some chess when I was younger, but nothing crazy. My dad is very invested in chess, and my granddad. They love chess,” she said.
She took part in the opening and met Norway’s chess great Magnus Carlsen. “I was shaking Magnus’s hand and the other player’s. It was an honour to do that, something new,” she said.
Her visit to the Hungarian capital has an extra link to the man she impersonates. Haaland has become a major investor in the new global chess tour set to feature Carlsen. Chess Mates, a company owned by Haaland and businessman Morten Borge, is set to become a significant owner of Norway Chess and the organisation’s new Total Chess World Championship Tour.
When the investment was announced, Haaland said he was investing because he believes the new tour “can turn chess into an even bigger sport for spectators around the world”. The tour will be staged in four host cities and is due to launch officially in the first quarter of 2027.
Grop has not met Haaland yet, but fans have been asking to see the two together. “A lot of fans want us to meet, to be side by side, or create some content together. I think a lot of people would be very excited,” she said.