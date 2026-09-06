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'I miss my long hair', Erling Haaland says after 300th club goal

Norwegian striker reaches milestone in Man City’s 1-0 win against Coventry

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
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Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring the team's first goal during the English Premier League match against Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 5, 2026.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring the team's first goal during the English Premier League match against Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 5, 2026.
AFP

Erling Haaland is less conspicuous these days – and not because he has suddenly stopped scoring. On the contrary, Manchester City’s Norwegian striker on Saturday scored his 300th club goal in City’s 1-0 win over Coventry City, a win that helped his side maintain their unbeaten streak in the ongoing season.

The goal marked the 26-year-old’s 165th goal for City, having hit 86 goals previously for Borussia Dortmund, 29 for Red Bull Salzburg and 20 for Molde FK.

While City were unconvincing in their win, Haaland seemed wistful for an altogether different reason, admitting that he missed his trademark long hair.

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"It's much easier. I think it was time for a change. I like it. Of course, I miss my long hair, but it was time for a change and, so far, I've enjoyed it. It will grow back and be long again, hopefully," Haaland told ESPN Brazil as quoted by Goal.com.

The striker also looked back on Norway's memorable World Cup victory over Brazil, in which he scored twice. Haaland said the win was especially meaningful for Norway because of the history between the two teams.

"It was a special game for Norway, because the last time we played in the World Cup we also played against Brazil, and Norway is the only team Brazil has never beaten. So it was special," he said.

"Of course it was a special game. We won; it was amazing. It was the best match we've played in our history because of the way we controlled the game. It's special to play against a great nation, the country of football, where everyone is passionate about the sport. It was special; it's a great memory, and, once again, sorry. Sorry for the defeat, but that's football," he added.

Haaland then turned his attention to Manchester City's revamped squad and backed the club's new signings to settle quickly.

City have brought in several players over the summer as they look to build a strong squad for the new season. Haaland believes players such as Enzo Fernandez and Elliot Anderson already understand the demands of top-level football.

"Time will tell. We have a lot of new players who know the level. Enzo Fernandez knows what it takes to win titles, was already playing in the Premier League, and slotted straight into the team," he said.

"The same with Elliot Anderson. He played in the Premier League for a long time and has played for the England national team, so he knows what it's like to play for a big club," Haaland added.

City will now face a busy period, with European action, followed by a Manchester derby and a Carabao Cup fixture against Norwich City.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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