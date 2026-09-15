Manchester derby officials dropped from weekend's Premier League games

Dubai: The officials at the centre of controversy following Sunday’s Manchester derby have been left out of this weekend’s Premier League appointments.

VAR Matt Donohue and assistant VAR Blake Antrobus have both been omitted from the schedule after the league’s refereeing department reviewed the decision that allowed Erling Haaland’s goal to stand at Old Trafford.

Pro Ref chief refereeing officer Howard Webb and his management team made the decision after the organisation acknowledged that an “error of judgement” had been made during Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

Haaland put City ahead in the 60th minute when he met Josko Gvardiol’s cross at the far post and converted from close range.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside by the on-field officials, but that decision was overturned following a VAR review. Haaland was deemed to have been played onside by the boot of United defender Patrick Dorgu.

However, the decision sparked further discussion because City midfielder Enzo Fernandez was also in an offside position when the ball was delivered. Fernandez attempted to reach the cross with a diving header in the middle of the penalty area before Haaland eventually finished the move.

Pro Ref acknowledged that while Fernandez did not make contact with the ball, his position could still have influenced the play and should have been considered more closely.

“It was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective,” the organisation said.

“However, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review.”

The decision came despite City playing much of the match with 10 men after Phil Foden was dismissed in the 23rd minute.

Enzo Merseca’s side nevertheless secured another big win, maintaining their perfect start to the Premier League season with four wins from four matches.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.