FIDE President expresses his confidence in UAE as host of 2028 Chess Olympiad

Timur Turlov confident in UAE's neutrality for global chess event in 2028
Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s preparations to host one of the biggest events in international chess have received a vote of confidence from FIDE president Timur Turlov, who described the UAE as one of the world’s most dynamic countries and expressed hope that regional tensions would ease before the tournament.
Speaking at the Total Chess pilot event at the Anantara New York Palace Hotel in Budapest on Tuesday, November 10, Turlov praised UAE’s role as host of the 47th Chess Olympiad in 2028.
The tournament will take place from October 28 to November 11, 2028, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), bringing together chess players and national teams from across the world.
Asked about the UAE’s prospects of hosting major international chess events amid the current political uncertainty in the region, Turlov expressed confidence in the country’s ability to provide a welcoming environment.
“Emirates is one of the most dynamic countries in the world. And, of course, I’m sure that it will still be one of the most neutral and hospitable locations,” he said in a statement shared exclusively to Gulf News.
“I wish that all this turmoil will finish in some period of time, and we will get sooner to an Olympiad hosted in a business-as-usual regime.”
Turlov also highlighted the UAE’s infrastructure and ability to accommodate major international competitions, pointing to its hotel capacity, venues and accessibility for visitors from different countries.
“That’s a destination which was actually designed to host big international events. It has a huge capacity for hotels, for venues, and ease of access for most jurisdictions,” he added.
The 2028 edition will mark the UAE’s second time hosting the Chess Olympiad, following Dubai’s staging of the competition in 1986. The event will be organised by FIDE in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the UAE Chess Federation.
Beyond hosting a major international tournament, the UAE will also be looking to strengthen its presence in the sport by developing more homegrown players.
Asked whether FIDE had specific plans to help produce more Emirati grandmasters and support local talent, Turlov pointed to the importance of working closely with national federations.
“I think that’s a question of mutual collaboration with national federations. And I hope that our trust and collaboration will continue to grow,” he said.
“We will be more than happy to support any initiatives of the UAE Federation to support all the initiatives.”
His comments underline the importance of developing chess at grassroots level alongside bringing major international competitions to the country.
The Chess Olympiad is one of the sport’s most prestigious team events, bringing together national federations in an international competition featuring open and women’s sections.
For Abu Dhabi, hosting the 2028 edition will provide another opportunity to strengthen its position as a destination for major sporting events while giving the UAE Chess Federation a platform to further develop the game locally.
With the tournament scheduled for October and November 2028, the UAE will have two years to prepare for an event that will put Abu Dhabi at the centre of the international chess calendar.