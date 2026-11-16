FIDE President expresses his confidence in UAE as host of 2028 Chess Olympiad

“Emirates is one of the most dynamic countries in the world. And, of course, I’m sure that it will still be one of the most neutral and hospitable locations,” he said in a statement shared exclusively to Gulf News.

Dubai: Abu Dhabi’s preparations to host one of the biggest events in international chess have received a vote of confidence from FIDE president Timur Turlov, who described the UAE as one of the world’s most dynamic countries and expressed hope that regional tensions would ease before the tournament.

The 2028 edition will mark the UAE’s second time hosting the Chess Olympiad, following Dubai’s staging of the competition in 1986. The event will be organised by FIDE in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the UAE Chess Federation.

“I wish that all this turmoil will finish in some period of time, and we will get sooner to an Olympiad hosted in a business-as-usual regime.”

With the tournament scheduled for October and November 2028, the UAE will have two years to prepare for an event that will put Abu Dhabi at the centre of the international chess calendar.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.