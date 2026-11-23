Giri needed to win the Fast Classic game to claim the title without a tiebreak, but the encounter ended in a draw. Firouzja took the day 12-8, sending the contest into Armageddon, where a draw was enough for him to win with Black’s draw advantage.

The final remained closely contested through the opening four blitz games, which ended level at 2-2. Firouzja then took control in the rapid section, winning the first game with Black before drawing the second to establish an 8-4 lead.

The French grandmaster clinched the title on Friday after drawing the decisive Armageddon game with Black against Giri. Firouzja had forced the tiebreak by winning the second day of their final 12-8, overturning Giri’s 11-9 advantage from Thursday’s opening day.

The Budapest event brought together some of the biggest names in chess and tested a format combining blitz, rapid and Fast Classic. The pilot is intended to provide a foundation for the full Total Chess World Championship Tour, which is scheduled to begin in 2027.

His sister, R Vaishali, finished 24th after losing her placement contest against Nodirbek Abdusattorov. The Uzbek grandmaster produced a dominant performance, winning all seven games on Friday to complete a 20-0 victory for the day. He had also won their opening encounter 16-4.

The Indian started strongly in their contest for ninth place, winning three of the four blitz games to take a 3-1 lead. However, Martirosyan fought back in the rapid section and then won the decisive Fast Classic game with White to secure an 11-9 victory on the day. Having also won Thursday’s encounter, the Armenian claimed ninth place.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.