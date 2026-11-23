Alireza Firouzja clinches title in dramatic Armageddon tiebreak against Anish Giri
Dubai: Alireza Firouzja emerged as the champion of the inaugural Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot in Budapest after edging Anish Giri in an Armageddon tiebreak, while India’s Arjun Erigaisi finished as the best-placed Indian in 10th position.
The French grandmaster clinched the title on Friday after drawing the decisive Armageddon game with Black against Giri. Firouzja had forced the tiebreak by winning the second day of their final 12-8, overturning Giri’s 11-9 advantage from Thursday’s opening day.
The final remained closely contested through the opening four blitz games, which ended level at 2-2. Firouzja then took control in the rapid section, winning the first game with Black before drawing the second to establish an 8-4 lead.
Giri needed to win the Fast Classic game to claim the title without a tiebreak, but the encounter ended in a draw. Firouzja took the day 12-8, sending the contest into Armageddon, where a draw was enough for him to win with Black’s draw advantage.
Fabiano Caruana finished third after beating Maxime Vachier-Lagrave for the second consecutive day. The American secured a 10.5-9.5 victory on Friday to complete a 2-0 result in their two-day match.
Erigaisi was the highest-finishing Indian at the Budapest event but had to settle for 10th place after losing his final placement match against Armenia’s Haik Martirosyan.
The Indian started strongly in their contest for ninth place, winning three of the four blitz games to take a 3-1 lead. However, Martirosyan fought back in the rapid section and then won the decisive Fast Classic game with White to secure an 11-9 victory on the day. Having also won Thursday’s encounter, the Armenian claimed ninth place.
R Praggnanandhaa finished 21st after signing off with a victory over Abhimanyu Mishra. The Indian won the Fast Classic game with Black in 38 moves to complete a convincing 15-5 daily victory and secure the match.
His sister, R Vaishali, finished 24th after losing her placement contest against Nodirbek Abdusattorov. The Uzbek grandmaster produced a dominant performance, winning all seven games on Friday to complete a 20-0 victory for the day. He had also won their opening encounter 16-4.
Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen finished 17th after beating Vladislav Artemiev in another Armageddon decider.
Carlsen had lost Friday’s daily match 15.5-4.5 after forfeiting the Fast Classic game, which forced the tiebreak. However, he recovered to win the Armageddon game with Black and secure 17th place.
The Budapest event brought together some of the biggest names in chess and tested a format combining blitz, rapid and Fast Classic. The pilot is intended to provide a foundation for the full Total Chess World Championship Tour, which is scheduled to begin in 2027.