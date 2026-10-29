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The sandals women will want to wear on repeat, from Crocs to Birkenstock

From everyday errands to weekend outings, these sandals deserve a spot in your wardrobe.

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From casual outings to beach days, discover women's sandals that bring together everyday comfort and effortless style.
From casual outings to beach days, discover women's sandals that bring together everyday comfort and effortless style.

A dependable pair of sandals earns its place in your wardrobe by working with the clothes you already own. In the UAE, where open-toe footwear is practical for much of the year, the right pair can take you through shopping trips, weekend lunches and casual evenings without much thought. Our top pick is the Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge Sandal, which brings a contemporary platform-inspired silhouette to an everyday design.

For those who prefer a classic, there's the Birkenstock Arizona, while Calvin Klein's Athens offers a cleaner designer look. Skechers' Reggae 600 Brilliancy takes a sportier direction. Each serves a different purpose, so the best choice depends on how you dress, where you spend your day and the kind of fit you prefer.

Four women's sandals worth considering

1. Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge Sandal

Best overall for contemporary everyday style: The Crocs Brooklyn combines a raised wedge silhouette with lightweight materials and an adjustable heel strap, making it an appealing choice for casual outfits that need a little height.

The Brooklyn has a more dressed-up appearance than the classic Crocs clog. Its two-strap front, low wedge and streamlined shape work particularly well with wide-leg trousers, midi dresses and relaxed denim.

According to Crocs, the sandal uses a LiteRide foam footbed, a Croslite foundation and flexible Matlite uppers. The brand also specifies a 47mm wedge heel and an adjustable heel strap with a pushpin closure. These details give the Brooklyn a useful balance of structured styling and practical construction.

The raised profile is particularly appealing if you like the appearance of a platform but prefer a modest wedge. For UAE wardrobes built around linen separates, casual dresses and weekend outfits, this is an easy sandal to style repeatedly.

Key specifications

  • Heel: 47mm wedge

  • Footbed: LiteRide foam

  • Construction: Croslite base and Matlite uppers

  • Fastening: Adjustable heel strap

What we like

  • Contemporary silhouette that adds height

  • Lightweight construction

  • Adjustable fastening for a more personalised fit

Best for: Women who want one versatile sandal for everyday outings, lunches and casual evenings.

2. Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal

Best for timeless casual dressing: The Birkenstock Arizona is a straightforward two-strap sandal that works especially well with relaxed wardrobes and outfits built around simple, classic pieces.

Its appeal lies in a design that has changed relatively little over the years. Two broad straps sit across the foot, each with an adjustable metal buckle, while the shaped footbed gives the sandal its recognisable profile.

Birkenstock's standard Birko-Flor Arizona features an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed, suede lining and EVA outsole. The Birko-Flor upper is a synthetic material designed for everyday use.

The Arizona looks particularly natural with straight-leg jeans, linen trousers, cotton shorts and loose dresses. Its slightly substantial appearance also pairs well with oversized shirts and relaxed tailoring.

Unlike a sandal designed mainly around height or branding, the Arizona focuses on its familiar shape and adjustable fit. It is a sensible option if you prefer to build outfits around dependable basics rather than seasonal footwear trends.

Key specifications

  • Upper: Birko-Flor synthetic material

  • Footbed: Cork-latex with suede lining

  • Outsole: EVA

  • Fastening: Two adjustable metal buckles

What we like

  • Recognisable design with lasting wardrobe appeal

  • Individually adjustable straps

  • Works with a broad range of casual clothing

Best for: Women who favour understated, classic sandals and relaxed everyday outfits.

3. Calvin Klein Athens Slide Sandal

Best for understated designer style: The Calvin Klein Athens offers a clean slip-on silhouette with recognisable branding, making it suitable for women who prefer simple casual footwear with a designer finish.

The Athens takes the familiar slide sandal and gives it a polished, minimalist appearance. Rather than relying on decorative buckles or an elevated sole, it uses a straightforward shape that can sit comfortably within a wardrobe of neutral colours and casual separates.

Nordstrom Rack describes the Athens as a slip-on sandal with a moulded, cushioned footbed, man-made upper and sole, and printed logo detailing.

Its main attraction is styling convenience. Pair it with tailored shorts and a plain T-shirt for weekend errands, or wear it with relaxed trousers and a lightweight shirt for informal outings.

The open-back design makes it particularly convenient for short trips and occasions when you want footwear that is easy to put on. It is best approached as a casual slide rather than a sandal intended for a more secured, strapped fit.

Key specifications

  • Style: Open-toe slide

  • Fastening: Slip-on

  • Footbed: Moulded, cushioned design

What we like

  • Simple silhouette that works with neutral outfits

  • Recognisable Calvin Klein branding

  • Convenient slip-on construction

Best for: Women who prefer minimal designer footwear for casual weekends and everyday errands.

4. Skechers Reggae 600 Brilliancy Sandal

Best for sporty casual outfits: The Skechers Reggae 600 Brilliancy is the option to consider if your wardrobe leans towards practical weekend clothing and a more athletic-looking sandal.

Its sport-inspired styling offers a different direction from the fashion-led Crocs Brooklyn, the classic Birkenstock Arizona and the minimal Calvin Klein Athens.

The Reggae 600 Brilliancy is intended for shoppers who prefer a casual sandal aesthetic that looks at home alongside leggings, joggers, denim shorts and relaxed travel clothing. It makes sense for informal days when you want your footwear to match an easygoing outfit rather than become its main feature.

Before purchasing, pay particular attention to the exact strap construction, footbed materials and fastening arrangement shown on the product listing. These details matter when deciding how securely a sandal will fit and how easily it can be adjusted.

For women who regularly wear trainers and sports-inspired clothing, the Skechers is a natural style alternative to a conventional flat slide.

Key specifications

  • Style: Sport-inspired casual sandal

  • 5Gen cushioning

  • Fabric upper

What we like

  • Sporty appearance suited to casual wardrobes

  • Easy to pair with relaxed travel clothing

  • An alternative to minimalist fashion slides

Best for: Women who prefer athletic-inspired casual footwear for weekends, errands and relaxed outings.

What to look for when buying women's sandals in the UAE

Start with the footbed and sole. These influence how a sandal feels underfoot. The Birkenstock Arizona uses a shaped cork-latex footbed, while the Crocs Brooklyn incorporates LiteRide foam. Neither construction guarantees a particular level of comfort for every wearer, so consider what feels familiar to your feet.

Check how the sandal stays in place. Adjustable straps can help you fine-tune the fit. The Arizona has two buckles, while the Brooklyn has an adjustable heel strap. Slip-on styles such as the Calvin Klein Athens are convenient, but fit depends more directly on selecting the right size.

Think about heel height and everyday outfits. A raised wedge changes both the look and feel of a sandal. If most of your clothing is casual, a flat or low-profile style may be easier to coordinate.

For UAE use, also consider the surfaces and conditions where you'll wear the sandals. Smooth indoor flooring, outdoor pavements and occasional wet surfaces place different demands on footwear. Check the outsole design, care instructions and return policy before ordering, particularly if you are buying an unfamiliar size.

Which women's sandals should you buy?

The best pair is the one that fits naturally into your daily wardrobe. For most shoppers looking for a balance between fashion and practicality, the Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedge Sandal is our top pick. Its lightweight construction, adjustable heel strap and raised silhouette give it enough versatility for everyday dressing while offering a more contemporary appearance than a traditional flat sandal.

The Birkenstock Arizona is the stronger choice for those who prefer a familiar, timeless design. Its adjustable two-strap construction and cork-latex footbed make it particularly appealing for relaxed wardrobes.

Choose the Calvin Klein Athens if you want a minimal designer slide for informal outings. The Skechers Reggae 600 Brilliancy is better aligned with sporty casual clothing and laid-back weekend outfits.

Before making your final choice, check the available size, exact colour and current product details on amazon.ae. A sandal that suits your routine and existing clothes is far more likely to earn regular wear than one chosen for appearance alone.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

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