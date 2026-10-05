How to Choose the right hiking boots for the UAE

Choosing hiking footwear for the UAE is largely about matching the shoe to the ground beneath you. Rocky paths and loose surfaces put grip, toe protection and a secure fit high on the list, while weight and breathability become more important for warmer-weather walks. Waterproofing can be useful around wet ground in wadis, for travel or for hiking abroad, but it need not be the default for every local day hike. Our provisional best overall pick is the Columbia Crestwood Hiking Shoe, a low-cut model that combines a leather and mesh upper with Techlite cushioning and an Omni-Grip rubber outsole.