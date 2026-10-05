How to Choose the right hiking boots for the UAE

From rocky trails to day hikes, find the right balance of grip, support and weight
Choosing hiking footwear for the UAE is largely about matching the shoe to the ground beneath you. Rocky paths and loose surfaces put grip, toe protection and a secure fit high on the list, while weight and breathability become more important for warmer-weather walks. Waterproofing can be useful around wet ground in wadis, for travel or for hiking abroad, but it need not be the default for every local day hike. Our provisional best overall pick is the Columbia Crestwood Hiking Shoe, a low-cut model that combines a leather and mesh upper with Techlite cushioning and an Omni-Grip rubber outsole.
Verdict: A well-balanced low-cut hiking shoe for day walks and moderate trails, combining cushioning and useful traction without moving into heavier boot territory.
Upper: Leather, mesh and webbing
Midsole: Techlite cushioning
Outsole: Omni-Grip non-marking rubber
Weight: 368g per shoe
Design: Low cut
Columbia builds the Crestwood around a mixed leather and mesh upper, giving it more trail-focused structure than an ordinary trainer while retaining ventilation through the mesh sections. Its Techlite foam midsole is designed for cushioning and impact absorption, and the Omni-Grip rubber outsole uses a trail-oriented lug pattern.
Independent testing from OutdoorGearLab rated comfort as one of the Crestwood's stronger qualities and positioned it as an accessible shoe for casual hikers. RunRepeat also found good breathability and cushioning in its laboratory assessment.
The low-cut construction keeps the shoe more flexible than an ankle-high boot. That makes it a sensible match for day hikes and moderate routes where freedom of movement and lower footwear weight matter more than boot-style coverage.
What we like
Leather and mesh construction balances protection and ventilation
Techlite cushioning suits longer periods on foot
Omni-Grip outsole is designed for varied terrain
Best for: Day hikers wanting a versatile low-cut shoe for moderate UAE trails.
Verdict: A light, straightforward trail shoe that makes sense for day hiking and walkers who prefer a trainer-like low-cut design.
Upper: Textile with reinforced toe cap
Midsole: EVA
Outsole: Traxion
Drop: 9mm
The Terrex Anylander concentrates on the essentials. adidas uses an EVA midsole for cushioning, while the textile upper has a reinforced toe cap to add protection where rocks and trail debris are most likely to make contact.
Underneath, the lugged Traxion outsole is designed to provide grip in multiple directions. That matters on loose or uneven routes, particularly when descending, where braking traction can be as important as grip while climbing.
Its low-cut shape also avoids the extra material around the ankle found on conventional hiking boots. For walkers sticking mainly to day trips, that can be a useful trade.
What we like
Reinforced toe adds trail protection
EVA midsole keeps the construction straightforward and cushioned
Multi-directional Traxion outsole
Best for: Day hikes and walkers who prioritise lower weight and a low-cut fit.
Verdict: An ankle-high option for buyers who want more coverage plus waterproof construction for trips where wet ground is a realistic possibility.
Design: Ankle-high hiking boot
Weather protection: Waterproof construction
Outsole: Trail-focused non-slip design
Superior cushioning
HUMTTO positions its All-Terrain Waterproof range as lightweight hiking footwear with ankle coverage and a waterproof membrane. This combination changes the emphasis compared with the Columbia and adidas shoes above. There is more material around the ankle, and weather protection becomes a larger part of the design.
For UAE residents, waterproof footwear is most useful when the planned route or trip actually calls for it. Think wet ground around a wadi, travel to wetter destinations or hiking holidays abroad rather than treating waterproofing as essential for every local outing.
The higher construction may also appeal to hikers who simply prefer the feel of a boot around the ankle.
What we like
Ankle-high construction
Waterproof design
Trail-focused outsole
Best for: Hikers seeking ankle coverage and waterproofing for wetter routes or travel.
Verdict: A more traditional boot-style option for beginners who prefer substantial footwear and extra coverage around the foot.
Upper: Synthetic leather
Toe: Rubber toe cap
Heel: Reinforced construction
Insole: Turbo Air foam cushioning
Design: Five-eye hiking boot
The Hike 5 gives this selection a more conventional boot profile. Bacca Bucci specifies synthetic leather construction, a rubber toe cap and a reinforced heel, all features that make sense for buyers looking for more physical coverage than a lightweight hiking shoe provides.
Toe protection deserves particular attention on rocky trails. A reinforced front creates a barrier between your toes and accidental knocks against stones, while the higher boot shape gives the Hike 5 a more enclosed feel than the Columbia or adidas.
Bacca Bucci also specifies its Turbo Air foam insole for cushioning. The design is likely to appeal most to newer hikers who associate hiking footwear with a substantial boot rather than a low trail shoe.
What we like
Rubber toe protection
Reinforced heel
More substantial boot-style construction
Best for: Beginners who prefer a traditional hiking-boot feel and more foot coverage.
Verdict: The protection-focused choice here, combining waterproof construction, generous forefoot space and pronounced multi-directional traction.
Waterproofing: KEEN.DRY membrane
Outsole: KEEN.ALL-TERRAIN rubber
Lugs: 4mm multi-directional
Fit: Original Fit with generous forefoot space
Weight: 509g
KEEN's Targhee II is the model to consider if waterproofing and underfoot traction sit near the top of your requirements. Its KEEN.DRY membrane is designed to keep moisture out while remaining breathable, while the rubber outsole uses 4mm multi-directional lugs.
Fit is another distinguishing feature. KEEN describes its Original Fit as providing generous space across the forefoot so the toes have room to spread. There is also a contoured heel lock and speed-lace webbing intended to hold the rear of the foot securely.
At a listed 509 per shoe, it carries more weight than the Columbia and adidas models in this selection. That trade suits buyers who value its waterproof membrane, substantial outsole and roomy forefoot more than minimum weight.
What we like
4mm multi-directional trail lugs
Waterproof KEEN.DRY membrane
Generous space across the forefoot
Best for: Wet-ground hiking, travel and hikers who prefer a roomier forefoot.
Start with the outsole. Rocky and loose trails reward a rubber sole with clearly defined lugs and grip in more than one direction. Toe protection is also useful when the route involves uneven stone, while a secure heel and properly adjusted laces help stop the foot moving around inside the shoe.
Next, decide how much shoe you actually need. Low-cut hiking shoes such as the Columbia Crestwood and adidas Terrex Anylander reduce material around the ankle and suit day hiking well. Ankle-high designs provide more coverage and can feel more secure to hikers who prefer a boot.
Finally, consider the conditions in which you will actually walk. Breathable uppers and lower footwear weight are particularly relevant for warmer-weather hikes. Waterproof membranes make more sense if you expect wet ground, are travelling to wetter climates or regularly encounter conditions where keeping water out outweighs maximum ventilation.
The Columbia Crestwood Hiking Shoe is our best overall pick because its combination of a low-cut shape, leather and mesh upper, Techlite cushioning and Omni-Grip outsole covers the requirements of a typical day hiker without unnecessary bulk.
Choose the adidas Terrex Anylander if keeping footwear light is the priority. The HUMTTO All-Terrain Waterproof Hiking Boots make more sense when you want ankle-high coverage and waterproofing, while the Bacca Bucci Hike 5 gives beginners a more traditional boot-style option. The KEEN Targhee II Waterproof is the strongest fit here for hikers prioritising waterproof construction, a generous forefoot and substantial 4mm multi-directional lugs.
The right choice ultimately depends on the trail. Match the outsole, protection, weight and weather resistance to the terrain you actually expect to walk.
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