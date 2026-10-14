How to protect your BBQ grill from sun, dust and rain in the UAE

Sunlight can gradually change the materials used in outdoor equipment, even when those materials are designed to withstand the weather. Research reviewed by the United Nations Environment Programme identifies ultraviolet radiation as a factor in the deterioration of plastics, particularly when combined with heat and other environmental conditions. For barbecue owners in the UAE, where outdoor cooking equipment may spend much of the year on a terrace or in a garden, this is a useful reminder that storage matters. A properly fitted grill cover provides a practical barrier against direct sunshine, settling dust and occasional rain, helping keep the barbecue ready for its next use.