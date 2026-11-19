Bollywood icon Alia Bhatt honoured for diverse roles and women's empowerment
Dubai: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been named the cover star of TIME magazine's inaugural TIME100 Next India list, earning recognition for her journey in cinema, diverse film choices and efforts to improve working conditions for women in the film industry.
Announcing the cover on Instagram, TIME described Bhatt as a Bollywood icon, highlighting her transformation from a newcomer to one of India's prominent actors.
Bhatt made her acting debut as a leading lady in Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012. However, her performance in Imtiaz Ali's Highway (2014) marked a turning point in her career. Playing Veera Tripathi, a young woman who embarks on a journey of self-discovery following an abduction, she received praise for her performance.
TIME highlighted how Bhatt went on to choose roles that challenged her as an actor. These included her portrayal of a Bihari migrant worker in Udta Punjab, which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.
Her filmography also includes commercial successes such as 2 States and performance-driven projects such as Raazi, Dear Zindagi and Gully Boy.
Beyond acting, Bhatt has spoken about the need for better working conditions for women on film sets, highlighting workplace safety and the challenges women face in the entertainment industry.
The actor was also recently in the spotlight at the Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai, where she appeared on the green carpet in an embellished black-and-antique-gold ensemble designed by Ritu Kumar.
Professionally, Bhatt is set to appear in Tumbbad 2, alongside Sohum Shah. She is also part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
Her inclusion as the cover star of TIME100 Next India adds another milestone to a career that began in 2012 and has since seen her take on a wide range of roles across Indian cinema.