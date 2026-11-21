The cooler months bring a familiar UAE tradition outside
There is one thing that almost every UAE family knows: a majlis is never really empty.
Someone is always dropping by, the coffee is always being poured, and there is usually a conversation happening somewhere between the sofa and the serving table.
But when winter arrives, the familiar gathering space gets a seasonal upgrade. The doors open, the outdoor seating comes out, and suddenly the garden, backyard or courtyard becomes the family’s favorite place to spend the evening.
In the UAE, the majlis is much more than a room with comfortable seating. It is an important part of family life, a place where relatives catch up, guests are welcomed, stories are shared and generations spend time together.
And when the weather finally allows it, there is no reason to keep all that happening indoors.
For many families, preparing an outdoor majlis is almost a winter tradition in itself.
Sofas and traditional seating are arranged outside, carpets are rolled out, cushions are brought in, and warm lighting helps create a cosy atmosphere. Some families set up a dedicated outdoor tent, while others transform a garden terrace or backyard into a second living room.
The preparation can be a family affair, too. Someone is in charge of arranging the seating, another is sorting out the lighting, and someone inevitably has an opinion about where the coffee table should go.
Before long, the space is ready for visitors, whether they are expected guests or relatives who decided to stop by.
And unlike a formal indoor gathering, an outdoor majlis often has a more relaxed feel. Children move between the seating area and the garden, adults settle into long conversations, and the evening stretches on without anyone keeping track of the time.
Of course, no UAE winter gathering feels quite complete without food.
As temperatures become more comfortable, outdoor barbecues become a favorite way for families to spend their evenings together. The smell of grilled meat, freshly prepared kebabs and other barbecue favorites quickly becomes part of the atmosphere.
There is usually a designated person behind the grill, a few family members offering cooking advice from a safe distance, and someone asking when the food will be ready.
Meanwhile, the rest of the family gathers around the seating area, with Arabic coffee, tea, karak and plenty of snacks making their way around.
The barbecue itself might be the main attraction, but the real occasion is everything happening around it.
It is the conversations that go on for hours, the jokes that get repeated every winter, the children playing nearby and relatives who turn a quick visit into an entire evening.
Part of the charm of an outdoor majlis is how quickly it becomes part of everyday life.
A family might start with a simple evening coffee outside and end up inviting relatives over for dinner. Weekends become opportunities for larger gatherings, while ordinary weekday evenings can turn into spontaneous visits.
Some families add heaters and blankets for later in the evening, while others bring out their favorite outdoor cushions and rugs. Fairy lights and lanterns create a softer atmosphere, and the seating arrangement often becomes a little more generous to accommodate whoever decides to join.
For children, it means more room to play. For older family members, it is an opportunity to enjoy the fresh air while catching up with everyone. And for those who have spent the warmer months gathering indoors, it is a welcome change of scenery.
The outdoor majlis may look different from the indoor one, but its purpose remains the same.
It is still where guests are welcomed, where family news is exchanged and where a quick cup of coffee can turn into hours of conversation.
In many ways, the arrival of winter simply gives families another reason to bring everyone together.
The seating changes, the barbecue gets fired up, and the garden becomes the busiest room in the house.
And if you happen to visit a UAE family during the winter months, there is a good chance that when someone says, ‘Come, let’s sit outside,’ you should probably clear your schedule. It might be a while before you head home.