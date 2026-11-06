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The shoes outside the door tell a whole story

The shoes outside a UAE home often say more than words ever could

Last updated:
Aaliya Alzarooni, Reporter
3 MIN READ
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The shoes outside the door tell a whole story
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You can tell a lot about what is happening inside a UAE home without even opening the door. Sometimes, all you need to do is look down.

A pair of men’s kandura sandals, a few children’s trainers, someone’s favorite slides, and a collection of heels lined up near the entrance. There might even be one lonely shoe sitting slightly further away because somebody took it off in a hurry.

Suddenly, you know there is a gathering happening inside.

In many Emirati households, the entrance tells its own story. Before you hear the conversations, smell the gahwa or get offered something to eat, the shoes outside have already given you a little preview of what is waiting on the other side.

One look and you know the house is full

There is a particular excitement that comes with arriving at a relative’s house and seeing the entrance filled with shoes.

You immediately know it is not going to be a quick visit.

The more shoes there are, the more likely it is that someone has brought their children, an aunt has arrived unexpectedly, or the family gathering has turned into a much bigger occasion than originally planned.

Inside, the majlis is probably full, the coffee is being poured, someone is bringing out dates and sweets, and at least three conversations are happening at the same time.

You might have originally planned to stay for 20 minutes. But once you see all those shoes outside, you already know better.

The shoe collection has its own characters

Every household seems to have a familiar collection.

There are the everyday sandals that someone wears everywhere, the expensive trainers that are kept spotless, the slippers that never seem to leave the house and the shoes reserved for special occasions.

There is always someone who takes their shoes off neatly and places them side by side. Then there is someone who leaves theirs wherever they happen to land.

Children, meanwhile, have their own system. One shoe is near the door, the other has somehow travelled halfway down the corridor.

And if you have ever visited a relative’s house during Eid, you know the entrance can become a full parking lot for footwear.

Finding your own pair when it is time to leave becomes a little game. You might recognise your shoes immediately, but good luck finding them if everyone bought the same style or color.

The entrance is part of the hospitality

Taking off your shoes before entering is a familiar habit in many UAE homes. It is a small gesture, but it reflects the way people treat their homes as personal and welcoming spaces.

You arrive, greet the family, leave your shoes at the entrance and make your way inside.

Sometimes, the host will even remind you to leave your shoes outside, especially if you are visiting for the first time. Other times, you barely need to be told. You have been visiting that particular home for years and already know the routine.

And there is something comforting about it. You are not just visiting a house; you are entering a space where you can make yourself comfortable, sit down, eat, talk and stay a little longer than planned.

You can tell when someone is just stopping by

Not all shoe arrangements mean a big family gathering.

Sometimes, there is just one extra pair outside the door. That probably means a neighbour has popped in, a friend has come to return something, or a relative is stopping by for a quick cup of coffee.

Of course, quick visits are rarely as quick as expected.

A simple exchange of greetings can turn into a conversation, followed by gahwa, dates and the inevitable question: “Have you eaten?”

Before you know it, the person who was only supposed to drop something off has been sitting for an hour.

A little detail that feels like home

Perhaps we do not pay much attention to the shoes outside our doors because they are such an ordinary part of everyday life.

But they represent something bigger: family, familiarity, unexpected visits and the comfort of knowing that people are always welcome.

Years later, you might forget what everyone was wearing or what was served that evening. But you will probably remember walking into a relative’s house, seeing a crowded entrance and knowing that all your favorite people were inside.

In a way, the shoes outside the door lare a little reminder of what makes a house feel like home.

And if you arrive at a family gathering and cannot find a place to leave your shoes, you already know it is going to be a good evening.

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