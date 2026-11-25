This YFS, noon presents refrigerators catering to different household requirements
A refrigerator is one of the most important appliances in any household. Whether you are setting up a new home, upgrading an older appliance or simply looking for more storage space for your family, choosing the right refrigerator can make a significant difference to everyday convenience.
With different capacities, cooling technologies and smart features now available, there is plenty to consider before making a purchase. This Yellow Friday, noon brings together a selection of refrigerators catering to different household requirements, from compact single-door options for smaller spaces to large-capacity smart refrigerators designed for modern kitchens.
Here are six refrigerators worth checking out on noon.
For those looking to make a bigger upgrade, Hisense 759L Cross Door Refrigerator brings together substantial storage capacity and an impressive range of smart features.
With 759 litres of gross capacity and 521 litres of net capacity, this refrigerator is designed for households that need considerable storage space. Its premium flat-door design gives it a modern appearance, while the triple cooling zone provides dedicated cooling environments for different food storage requirements.
One of its biggest highlights is the integrated TFT touchscreen, which goes beyond conventional refrigerator controls. Users can access smart features such as shopping lists, food inventory monitoring and recipe suggestions. It also supports photo albums, a message board and screen sharing, bringing additional digital convenience into the kitchen.
The refrigerator also features an ice and water dispenser, smart connectivity and smart diagnostics. Its Antibacterial Guard adds another layer of consideration for food storage and hygiene.
This is an interesting choice for larger families and technology enthusiasts who want more than just a conventional refrigerator. The combination of generous storage, smart connectivity, food inventory management and an interactive touchscreen makes it a feature-rich addition to a modern kitchen.
For individuals, smaller households or anyone looking for an additional refrigerator, Daewoo 190L Single Door Refrigerator is a practical option.
With a gross capacity of 190 litres and a net capacity of 165 litres, this refrigerator offers essential storage without occupying too much kitchen space. Its two glass shelves provide organised storage for everyday groceries, while the dedicated egg tray and 2-litre bottle rack make it easier to store commonly used items.
The temperature control feature allows users to adjust the cooling according to their requirements, while the interior lamp makes it convenient to locate items. It also comes with a defrost function.
Its compact design and straightforward functionality make it suitable for smaller kitchens, studio apartments, individual use or as a secondary refrigerator. It is a good choice for those who prioritise essential refrigeration features without needing a large appliance.
For families looking for a balance between storage capacity and advanced cooling technology, Beko 420L Double Door Refrigerator is worth considering.
Offering 420 litres of gross capacity and 367 litres of net capacity, this top-mount refrigerator provides ample room for everyday groceries. One of its standout features is HarvestFresh technology, designed to help preserve the freshness and nutritional value of fruits and vegetables by simulating the natural light cycle.
The refrigerator also features NeoFrost Dual Cooling, which uses separate cooling systems to help maintain suitable conditions in the fridge and freezer compartments. Its CoolRoom compartment is designed for storing fresh foods that benefit from a dedicated colder environment.
Additionally, the ProSmart Inverter Compressor is designed for efficient and quieter operation. Beko also offers a 10-year warranty on the ProSmart Inverter Compressor, providing additional peace of mind.
This refrigerator is a compelling option for families who regularly store fresh produce and want better organisation and cooling performance. The combination of HarvestFresh, dual cooling technology and inverter compressor makes it particularly appealing to households that value food freshness and everyday convenience.
Not every household needs a large refrigerator. Sometimes, a compact appliance that takes care of everyday essentials is all that is required.
The Super General 90L Single Door Refrigerator offers 90 litres of gross capacity and 75 litres of net capacity, making it a suitable option for smaller spaces.
Its single-door design keeps things simple, while the defrost cooling system provides basic refrigeration functionality. Its silver finish also gives it a clean and understated appearance.
This refrigerator is ideal for studio apartments, bedrooms, offices, dormitories or as an additional refrigerator for beverages and everyday essentials. Its compact footprint makes it particularly useful where kitchen space is limited.
For households that require substantial storage capacity and convenient access to both refrigerated and frozen items, Midea 710L Side-by-Side Refrigerator is another option worth exploring.
With 710 litres of gross capacity and 510 litres of net capacity, it offers generous storage across its two-door configuration. The frost-free design eliminates the need for manual defrosting, making everyday maintenance more convenient.
One of its key highlights is Midea's Inverter Quattro technology, designed to deliver consistent cooling performance. The refrigerator also features humidity control to help maintain suitable storage conditions for fresh produce.
An electronic touch screen provides convenient control, while adjustable door racks allow users to organise bottles, containers and other frequently used items according to their needs.
The Midea side-by-side refrigerator is suited to families that need considerable storage space and prefer a well-organised refrigerator layout. Its frost-free functionality, humidity control and adjustable storage options make it a practical choice for busy households.
For consumers who prefer a more thoughtfully organised refrigerator, Samsung 505L Bottom Mount Freezer Refrigerator offers a practical combination of storage convenience and connected technology.
Its bottom-mounted freezer configuration places the refrigerator compartment at a more accessible height, making frequently used fresh food easier to reach without constantly bending down.
The refrigerator features All-around Cooling, which is designed to distribute cool air evenly throughout the compartments, helping maintain consistent temperatures and keep food fresh.
Another highlight is SmartThings AI Energy Mode, which allows users to monitor and manage energy consumption through Samsung's connected ecosystem. This adds a level of convenience for consumers who want greater visibility and control over their home appliances.
Its refined inox finish also gives the refrigerator a premium and contemporary appearance that can complement modern kitchen interiors.
The Samsung refrigerator is a good option for households looking for a balance between everyday practicality and smart home functionality. Its bottom-freezer configuration, All-around Cooling and SmartThings connectivity make it an appealing choice for consumers upgrading to a more connected kitchen.