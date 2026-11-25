Here are six refrigerators worth checking out on noon.

With different capacities, cooling technologies and smart features now available, there is plenty to consider before making a purchase. This Yellow Friday, noon brings together a selection of refrigerators catering to different household requirements, from compact single-door options for smaller spaces to large-capacity smart refrigerators designed for modern kitchens.

A refrigerator is one of the most important appliances in any household. Whether you are setting up a new home, upgrading an older appliance or simply looking for more storage space for your family, choosing the right refrigerator can make a significant difference to everyday convenience.

1. Hisense 759L Cross Door Refrigerator

A smart kitchen experience

For those looking to make a bigger upgrade, Hisense 759L Cross Door Refrigerator brings together substantial storage capacity and an impressive range of smart features.

With 759 litres of gross capacity and 521 litres of net capacity, this refrigerator is designed for households that need considerable storage space. Its premium flat-door design gives it a modern appearance, while the triple cooling zone provides dedicated cooling environments for different food storage requirements.

One of its biggest highlights is the integrated TFT touchscreen, which goes beyond conventional refrigerator controls. Users can access smart features such as shopping lists, food inventory monitoring and recipe suggestions. It also supports photo albums, a message board and screen sharing, bringing additional digital convenience into the kitchen.

The refrigerator also features an ice and water dispenser, smart connectivity and smart diagnostics. Its Antibacterial Guard adds another layer of consideration for food storage and hygiene.

Why consider buying it?