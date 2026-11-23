The Yellow Friday Sale is the perfect occasion to upgrade the smartphone you reach for every day. Whether you are capturing family celebrations, planning your next getaway, streaming your favourite shows, or staying connected throughout a busy workday, the right mobile brings convenience, creativity, and entertainment into your pocket.

From premium iPhones and versatile Samsung flagships to distinctive Android devices with generous battery capacity, noon brings together a line-up for different lifestyles and priorities. Here are six standout mobiles worth exploring during this Yellow Friday Sale.

1. Apple iPhone 17 256GB Black

Smooth performance and everyday creativity

Apple iPhone 17 brings together a refined design and practical upgrades for work, entertainment, and photography. Powered by the A19 chip, it handles everyday apps, mobile gaming, and multitasking, while its 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion up to 120Hz makes scrolling and viewing feel fluid.

The 48MP Dual Fusion camera system offers plenty of creative potential for holiday landscapes, family portraits, and everyday snapshots. A Center Stage front camera makes group selfies easier, while Dual Capture video adds another way to tell your story. Ceramic Shield 2 front protection adds durability for daily use.