noon brings together a line-up of mobile phones for different lifestyles and priorities
The Yellow Friday Sale is the perfect occasion to upgrade the smartphone you reach for every day. Whether you are capturing family celebrations, planning your next getaway, streaming your favourite shows, or staying connected throughout a busy workday, the right mobile brings convenience, creativity, and entertainment into your pocket.
From premium iPhones and versatile Samsung flagships to distinctive Android devices with generous battery capacity, noon brings together a line-up for different lifestyles and priorities. Here are six standout mobiles worth exploring during this Yellow Friday Sale.
Apple iPhone 17 brings together a refined design and practical upgrades for work, entertainment, and photography. Powered by the A19 chip, it handles everyday apps, mobile gaming, and multitasking, while its 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion up to 120Hz makes scrolling and viewing feel fluid.
The 48MP Dual Fusion camera system offers plenty of creative potential for holiday landscapes, family portraits, and everyday snapshots. A Center Stage front camera makes group selfies easier, while Dual Capture video adds another way to tell your story. Ceramic Shield 2 front protection adds durability for daily use.
Finished in black with 256GB of storage, it supports both Nano SIM and eSIM connectivity and includes FaceTime. For shoppers seeking a well-rounded iPhone upgrade with a smooth display and capable cameras, the iPhone 17 is an appealing Yellow Friday pick.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is designed for shoppers who expect their smartphone to support everything from creative projects to demanding workdays. Its expansive 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers ample space for watching videos, editing photos, and switching between apps. The titanium frame and Titanium Black finish give it a refined appearance.
A 200MP main camera and Samsung’s ProVisual Engine bring flexibility to photography and editing, whether you are capturing travel scenery or special occasions. The built-in S Pen adds another dimension to everyday productivity, making it convenient to take notes, sketch ideas, and work with greater precision.
With 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery, this offers a generous setup for media, apps, and daily tasks. For shoppers seeking a premium Android phone that combines photography, entertainment, and productivity, the Galaxy S25 Ultra deserves a place on the Yellow Friday shortlist.
Apple iPhone 16 combines a clean white finish with versatile features for work, entertainment, and everyday photography. Powered by the A18 chip, it delivers responsive performance for switching between apps, enjoying mobile games, and staying productive. Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display brings photos and videos to life in a comfortably portable design.
The 48MP Fusion main camera and 12MP Ultra Wide camera offer flexibility for capturing everything from holiday landscapes to detailed close-ups with macro photography. Camera Control provides quick access to photo and video tools, while the customisable Action button keeps a favourite function within easy reach.
With 128GB storage, 5G connectivity, and support for Nano SIM and eSIM, this includes FaceTime for staying connected with friends and family. For shoppers seeking a capable iPhone with useful camera features and a timeless finish, the iPhone 16 is an appealing addition to the Yellow Friday shortlist.
HONOR X9d 5G is an appealing option for shoppers who prioritise battery capacity, durability, and a spacious display. Its 8,300mAh battery provides a substantial power reserve for busy routines filled with navigation, messaging, and entertainment, while 66W fast charging helps reduce time spent plugged in.
A 6.79-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate makes browsing and streaming feel smooth. The 108MP main camera with optical image stabilisation adds versatility for capturing everyday moments, while the phone’s dust and water resistance offers added reassurance during daily use.
Finished in Reddish Brown, this pairs 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and dual-SIM 5G connectivity. For shoppers looking for a battery-focused smartphone with a large display and a distinctive finish, HONOR X9d is a strong addition to the Yellow Friday lineup.
Nothing Phone (3) offers an individual take on the modern smartphone, combining a distinctive White finish with its signature Glyph interface. Its carefully considered design, slim symmetrical screen borders, and aluminium frame make it an appealing choice for shoppers who value both appearance and functionality.
Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and paired with 16GB RAM, the phone offers a capable foundation for multitasking, entertainment, and everyday creativity. A 120Hz AMOLED display delivers smooth visuals, while the triple 50MP rear camera setup provides flexibility for capturing different subjects and scenes.
With 512GB storage, a 5,150mAh battery, and IP68 dust and water resistance, this brings together practical features and a recognisable design. For shoppers seeking a distinctive Android upgrade with generous memory and storage, the Nothing Phone (3) is worth considering this Yellow Friday.
vivo V70 Lite AI 5G is designed for shoppers who want a large display, generous battery capacity, and a stylish everyday companion. Its 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers smooth visuals for social feeds, streaming, and browsing, while HDR10+ support adds appeal for entertainment lovers.
A 6,500mAh battery and support for 90W fast charging help keep the phone ready for busy schedules. With 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and dual-SIM 5G connectivity, it offers a practical setup for switching between everyday apps, saving photos, and staying connected. The Gold finish adds a distinctive touch.
This is listed with V-Premier TWS earbuds, a 24-month warranty, and one year of screen replacement, subject to the offer’s terms. For shoppers seeking an entertainment-focused smartphone with useful extras, the vivo V70 Lite AI 5G rounds out the Yellow Friday selection.