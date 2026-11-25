"We built the product we wished we had," said Mohammed Aziz, CEO and Co-Founder of Sooner. "I went through this by buying our first family home, saving towards the down payment while also paying rent. My co-founder Gabriel and his wife went through the same as they bought the unit they rented. Every year a first-time buyer spends saving for a down payment, is a year of rent paid towards someone else's mortgage. We are on a mission to help people in the UAE realise their dream of home ownership sooner."

Eligible buyers can pick from 10 per cent down payment compatible homes on the platform across all major communities, and get access to first-time homebuyer mortgages from all leading banks in the UAE with the lowest mortgage rate guarantee.

The platform already supports more than 10,000 homes from agents across leading real estate agencies in Dubai. The most popular purchases among buyers using Sooner have been two-bedroom apartments in central areas such as Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek Harbour, and townhouses and villas in communities such as Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai South and Al Furjan. Real estate agents can join the platform's waitlist to list their properties.

The launch comes as Dubai's property market is increasingly led by residents buying homes to live in: home loans hit a record Dh21.8 billion in the third quarter of 2026, according to Cavendish Maxwell. Dubai's Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 targets a home-ownership rate of 33 per cent, and the Dubai Land Department has launched a First-Time Home Buyer Programme. According to the Betterhomes Future Living Report 2026, 69 per cent of surveyed Dubai residents plan to live in Dubai for at least another ten years, up from 59 per cent previously.

Sooner's 50 per cent down payment support is the first initiative of its kind for ready-home buyers in the UAE.

"The UAE market has been historically under-credited and investor focused. It's now ripe for a shift to end user homeowners," said Gabriel García Leyva, Co-Founder of Sooner. "We reduce the barrier to access and leverage technology to deliver instant mortgage and Sooner down payment pre-approvals, as well as enabling a buyer focused home discovery and closing experience that helps our customers get keys in hand in as little as 2 weeks."

Sooner has supported Dh40 million in property purchases since launch, and is backed by leading financial institutions in the UAE with capital to support Dh1 billion in purchases in the first half of 2027. "I came across Sooner through a social media advert and I am happy I did. Great and friendly service. I chose them over the 0 per cent installment credit card offers as this allows me to manage my finances much better. A super easy process and they assisted in making our dream home become a reality. Thank you Sooner!" said Jason B., a flydubai pilot and one of Sooner's early customers.

Homebuyers can get verified in about two minutes at www.joinsooner.com to get access to the platform.