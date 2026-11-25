Give your sneaker collection an upgrade with White Friday deals on iconic sneaker styles
A good pair of sneakers can easily become the hardest-working item in your wardrobe. With White Friday offering an opportunity to pick up branded footwear without big price tags, now is a good time to replace your everyday trainers or finally buy that pair you have been eyeing. Leading our selection is the New Balance 530, a retro-inspired sneaker that combines a distinctive silhouette with practical cushioning for everyday wear.
There are plenty of other styles worth considering, too. Under Armour caters to those who prefer athletic footwear, while adidas and Puma offer understated designs that work well with casual outfits. Tommy Hilfiger brings a slightly dressier option into the mix. If you spot your preferred colour and size at a discount, consider securing it while the offer lasts.
The New Balance 530 is our top pick for its combination of retro styling, breathable construction and everyday versatility.
Key specifications
Mesh upper with synthetic overlays
ABZORB midsole cushioning
Rubber outsole
Lace-up fastening
Retro running-inspired silhouette
There is a reason the chunky running shoe aesthetic has become such a familiar sight in casual wardrobes. The 530 takes its design cues from earlier generations of New Balance running shoes, pairing curved overlays with a substantial midsole that gives the sneaker its distinctive shape.
Independent footwear reviewer RunRepeat highlights the model's ventilation, relatively low weight and comfortable cushioning. Those qualities make it an appealing option for weekends spent exploring the city or travelling.
Style it with straight-leg jeans, relaxed trousers or shorts. The white colourway is particularly easy to incorporate into an existing wardrobe without having to rethink your outfits.
What we like
Mesh construction is well suited to warmer days in the UAE.
ABZORB cushioning makes it appealing for everyday walking.
Retro athletic styling works across different casual outfits.
Best for: Anyone looking for a fashionable everyday sneaker with practical cushioning.
For shoppers who divide their day between exercise and everyday errands, the Under Armour Charged+ Assert 11 offers a practical athletic design.
Key specifications
Breathable upper
Leather overlays
Charged+ cushioning technology
Lace-up fastening
Running shoe construction
Unlike lifestyle sneakers that borrow their appearance from sports footwear, the Assert 11 is designed with physical activity in mind. Under Armour incorporates its Charged+ cushioning system into the midsole, while leather overlays complement the ventilated upper.
Independent testing by RTINGS identifies the shoe's stable platform as a particular strength, positioning it as a suitable option for walking, mixed exercise routines and shorter runs.
The white finish also makes this pair easy to wear outside the gym. Team it with joggers for morning walks or athletic shorts for weekend activities. If you generally prefer trainers with a more functional appearance, this is a sensible White Friday purchase.
What we like
Ventilated construction suits active routines.
Stable underfoot platform, according to RTINGS.
Sporty design transitions naturally into casual wear.
Best for: Walking, general exercise and occasional short runs.
The adidas VS Pace 2.0 is an attractive choice if you prefer understated sneakers with a skate-inspired appearance.
Key specifications
Synthetic nubuck upper
Rubber outsole with a vulcanised appearance
Regular fit
Lace-up closure
Webbing heel pull
The familiar adidas three stripes give this sneaker an identity of its own without overwhelming the rest of your outfit. Its grey upper and contrasting white details make it especially easy to pair with neutral clothing.
According to adidas, the synthetic nubuck construction is designed to provide flexibility, while the rubber outsole offers grip. A small heel loop is a useful addition when slipping the shoes on before heading out.
Where the New Balance 530 leans towards a chunky athletic aesthetic, the VS Pace 2.0 takes a more restrained approach. Wear it with denim and a plain T-shirt or combine it with chinos for a relaxed weekend look.
What we like
Understated grey and white colour combination.
Classic skate-inspired styling.
Practical heel loop for putting the shoes on.
Best for: Casual wardrobes, weekend outings and shoppers who favour slimmer sneaker profiles.
The Puma Smash v2 is a tennis-inspired sneaker that suits anyone looking for a classic low-top with a slightly sportier character.
Key specifications
Unisex low-top design
Rubber Sole Material
Leather Outer Material
Lace-up fastening
Castlerock grey colourway
The Smash v2 takes a familiar court-shoe silhouette and adapts it for casual wear. Its rounded profile and signature Puma Formstrip give it a sporting identity without the bulk associated with contemporary running trainers.
The Castlerock grey colourway is particularly appealing if your collection already includes several pairs of white sneakers. It complements dark denim, black trousers and muted autumn colours, making it a useful addition to a casual wardrobe.
Its tennis-inspired design also gives you room to experiment with slightly smarter outfits. Try pairing it with tailored casual trousers and a relaxed button-down shirt for an informal evening out.
What we like
Recognisable tennis-inspired silhouette.
Versatile grey finish.
Unisex styling with a classic low-top profile.
Best for: Shoppers who appreciate traditional sportswear designs and understated casual footwear.
Tommy Hilfiger's Essential Leather Sneakers are our pick for a cleaner, more polished take on everyday footwear.
Key specifications
Leather upper
Cotton lining and insock
Rubber outsole
Low-top construction
Lace-up fastening
A simple white leather sneaker earns its place in a wardrobe by working with clothes that might otherwise call for smarter footwear. This Tommy Hilfiger pair follows that formula, adding subtle branding through its embroidered flag and contrasting heel detail.
The brand specifies a leather exterior and cotton interior, giving the shoe a different finish from the mesh-based trainers in this selection.
Pair it with slim or straight-leg chinos, a polo shirt or an Oxford shirt. The understated design makes it suitable for casual office environments where sneakers are permitted, as well as restaurant visits and evening gatherings.
White Friday is a worthwhile opportunity to consider this pair if you have been planning to add branded leather sneakers to your collection.
What we like
Leather construction with a clean finish.
Discreet branding that complements smarter outfits.
Classic white styling with broad wardrobe appeal.
Best for: Smart-casual dressing, informal office wear and social occasions.
Upper material: Mesh is worth prioritising if you spend considerable time outdoors or prefer athletic footwear. Its open construction allows air to circulate, which is particularly useful in the UAE's warmer climate. Leather offers a more polished appearance, while suede introduces texture to casual outfits and benefits from appropriate cleaning products.
Cushioning and intended use: Think about how you will spend most of your time wearing the shoes. A cushioned sneaker such as the New Balance 530 is an appealing everyday option, while the Under Armour Assert 11 is better suited to routines involving exercise. Court-inspired sneakers make sense if styling is your main priority.
Size and fit: Footwear sizing can differ between brands. Consult the manufacturer's size chart and check whether the listing uses UK, US or EU measurements. Remember that promotional prices can vary between sizes and colours. Check the final price and return conditions for your selected pair before placing an order.
The New Balance 530 would be our first choice this White Friday. Its retro running aesthetic feels contemporary enough for everyday dressing, while the ventilated upper and cushioned midsole give it practical appeal beyond its appearance.
If your routine involves regular walks or occasional workouts, the Under Armour Charged+ Assert 11 is the more activity-focused option. The adidas VS Pace 2.0 works particularly well with denim and relaxed weekend clothing, while the Puma Smash v2 appeals to those who favour traditional tennis-inspired footwear. For a smarter finish, the Tommy Hilfiger leather sneakers deserve a place on your shortlist.
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