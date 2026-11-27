160+ specialists give founders financial clarity and compliance confidence
More than 8,000 UAE businesses now rely on Finanshels for business formations, e-invoicing, bookkeeping, tax, and compliance. For many founders, finance is the most stressful part of running a company. It starts with a business’s formation, documentation, and tax registrations, then grows into missed deadlines, untidy books, and changing regulations. Finanshels takes that burden off founders’ hands.
Muhammed Shafeekh, a CMA with 13+ years of GCC finance experience, founded the company in 2022. It is MBRIF-backed and an FTA-registered tax agency.
Finanshels supports founders in the UAE with an AI-native back office function. Its technology captures transactions, sorts expenses, spots gaps, and tracks deadlines. Its 160+ accountants, tax, and compliance specialists ensure that founders walk away with financial clarity, clean books, and compliance readiness.
Services covered, VAT and Corporate Tax registration and filing, Bookkeeping, Audit, AML Compliance, Fractional CFO services, and Liquidation support. New companies get tax registrations and accounting in place from day one. Clients rate the firm 4.9 on Trustpilot, often praising quick, clear responses.
After Hala Tax, Finanshels has released a number of financial readiness tools that founders can use to prepare themselves before compliance deadlines hit. With 2027 almost here, it is also preparing clients for mandatory e-invoicing.
For more information, visit www.finanshels.com.