UAE eases e-invoicing rules: Businesses to now get more flexibility, time

Tax group transactions get 24-month exemption; overseas invoice data storage now allowed
Dubai: Businesses in the UAE will have more flexibility when switching to electronic invoicing, following new government changes that ease some of the requirements companies must follow.
The Ministry of Finance issued Ministerial Decision No. 197 of 2026 on Monday, introducing changes to the country's electronic invoicing system. The amendments cover transactions between companies within the same tax group, where invoice records can be stored, and reporting requirements when technical systems fail.
The changes took effect on October 1, 2026, ahead of the electronic invoicing system's implementation from January 2027.
The Ministry said the amendments are aimed at “providing greater clarity on certain requirements and supporting the implementation of Electronic Invoicing System and reducing operational burdens on businesses in the UAE.”
One of the biggest changes affects businesses that belong to the same tax group. From January 1, 2027, transactions between members of the same tax group will be temporarily excluded from electronic invoicing requirements for 24 months.
For example, if two companies belong to the same tax group and conduct business with each other, those transactions will not need to follow the electronic invoicing requirements during this period.
The Ministry said the temporary exclusion would give businesses “greater flexibility and more time to adapt to the system.” The relief will run until the end of December 2028, allowing affected businesses more time to adjust their internal invoicing processes.
Another change gives businesses greater flexibility over where they keep their electronic invoice records.
Previously, the regulations required electronic invoice and credit note data to be stored within the UAE. The Ministry has now removed that requirement.
This means businesses can store their electronic invoicing data outside the country, provided they continue to meet the applicable record-keeping requirements.
Companies must still retain electronic invoices, electronic credit notes and related information for the period required under the UAE Tax Procedures Law. They must also ensure these records can be made available to the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) whenever requested.
The Ministry described the change as “shifting the focus from the location of storage to the retention and accessibility of records for tax compliance purposes.”
In simple terms, businesses no longer need to keep the data physically in the UAE under these regulations, but they must still preserve it and make it available to tax authorities.
The Ministry has also removed a reporting requirement relating to technical problems with electronic invoicing systems.
Under the previous regulations, businesses were required to notify the FTA within two business days of a system failure.
The latest decision removes the provisions relating to system failures, including what the Ministry described as “the requirement to notify the Federal Tax Authority of a System Failure within two Business Days from the date of occurrence of the System Failure”.
The decision repeals Article 12 of the previous regulations and removes the related definition of a system failure from Article 1.
This eliminates the specific two-business-day notification obligation previously included in the electronic invoicing regulations.
The amendments are designed to make the transition to electronic invoicing easier, particularly for businesses managing transactions across multiple companies or using overseas data storage systems.
Companies within the same tax group will have more time to adjust their invoicing arrangements. Businesses using international data storage services will no longer face the earlier UAE-specific storage requirement under these regulations.
The removal of the system failure reporting provision also reduces one of the administrative obligations businesses previously faced.
The changes do not remove the broader requirement for businesses covered by the electronic invoicing system to comply with the applicable rules.
The Ministry said the amendments reflect its commitment to “reducing operational burdens on businesses, providing greater flexibility during the implementation of the Electronic Invoicing System, and ensuring that regulatory requirements support an efficient and business-friendly environment.”