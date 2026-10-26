UAE e-invoicing deadline in 4 days: Who must comply to avoid Dh5,000 fines

Firms earning Dh50m or more face October 30 deadline; smaller firms have until March 2027
Dubai: UAE businesses with annual revenues of Dh50 million or more have just four days to appoint an approved e-invoicing service provider or risk monthly penalties of Dh5,000.
The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has reminded businesses that the October 30 deadline is the first major step towards mandatory electronic invoicing, which begins on January 1, 2027.
For business owners, the key questions are whether the deadline applies to them, what they need to do and how much delays could cost.
The first deadline applies to businesses earning Dh50 million or more annually. They must appoint an accredited service provider by October 30, 2026, and start using the new system by January 1, 2027.
The FTA stated that "a Person subject to the e-Invoicing System whose annual revenues equal or exceed AED 50 million must appoint an Accredited Service Provider no later than 30 October 2026 and implement the e-Invoicing System by 1 January 2027."
Smaller businesses have more time. Those earning below Dh50 million annually must appoint a provider by March 31, 2027, and implement the system by July 1, 2027.
E-invoicing allows businesses to create, send and process invoices through a standard electronic system instead of relying on manual billing procedures.
The FTA said the system aims to simplify, standardise and automate invoicing, making it easier for businesses to manage invoices and meet tax requirements.
Companies covered by the rules will need to connect their existing billing or accounting systems to an accredited service provider.
The FTA confirmed that businesses face an administrative penalty of Dh5,000 for every month, or part of a month, of delay.
The authority explained that "an administrative penalty of Dh5,000 is imposed for each month or part thereof of delay in implementing the e-Invoicing System, including failure to appoint an Accredited Service Provider within the prescribed deadlines."
This means penalties can apply even before the system becomes mandatory if a business fails to appoint its provider on time.
The FTA said businesses must select an accredited service provider, sign an agreement and connect their invoicing systems to the provider.
They must also complete the required procedures through EmaraTax, the authority's online tax services platform.
The authority described the process as "selecting the appropriate Accredited Service Provider, then contracting and integrating with the service provider, and following the correct procedures on EmaraTax, the FTA’s digital tax services platform."
Businesses facing the October 30 deadline must appoint their provider by Friday. They then have until January 1 to complete implementation.
The FTA said the e-invoicing system had undergone testing ahead of its mandatory rollout, focusing on technical connections, user experience and business readiness.
The authority confirmed that "flexible implementation mechanisms and streamlined procedures have been adopted to support business continuity and help stakeholders comply with the legislation in line with best practices."
It has also been holding awareness sessions across the UAE to explain the requirements and help companies prepare. Businesses can review the deadlines, procedures and official guidance on the FTA's e-invoicing website.