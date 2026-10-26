UAE e-invoicing deadline in 4 days: Who must comply to avoid Dh5,000 fines

For business owners, the key questions are whether the deadline applies to them, what they need to do and how much delays could cost.

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has reminded businesses that the October 30 deadline is the first major step towards mandatory electronic invoicing, which begins on January 1, 2027.

Dubai: UAE businesses with annual revenues of Dh50 million or more have just four days to appoint an approved e-invoicing service provider or risk monthly penalties of Dh5,000.

The FTA stated that "a Person subject to the e-Invoicing System whose annual revenues equal or exceed AED 50 million must appoint an Accredited Service Provider no later than 30 October 2026 and implement the e-Invoicing System by 1 January 2027."

The first deadline applies to businesses earning Dh50 million or more annually. They must appoint an accredited service provider by October 30, 2026, and start using the new system by January 1, 2027.

The authority described the process as "selecting the appropriate Accredited Service Provider, then contracting and integrating with the service provider, and following the correct procedures on EmaraTax, the FTA’s digital tax services platform."

This means penalties can apply even before the system becomes mandatory if a business fails to appoint its provider on time.

The authority explained that "an administrative penalty of Dh5,000 is imposed for each month or part thereof of delay in implementing the e-Invoicing System, including failure to appoint an Accredited Service Provider within the prescribed deadlines."

It has also been holding awareness sessions across the UAE to explain the requirements and help companies prepare. Businesses can review the deadlines, procedures and official guidance on the FTA's e-invoicing website .

The authority confirmed that "flexible implementation mechanisms and streamlined procedures have been adopted to support business continuity and help stakeholders comply with the legislation in line with best practices."

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.