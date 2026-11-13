Ministry outlines 11 heavy-vehicle offences carrying fines of up to Dh3,000
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Interior has highlighted fines of up to Dh3,000 and one-year driving licence suspensions for heavy-vehicle traffic offences following a major accident in Fujairah that killed 14 people and injured 30 others.
In a series of posts shared on social media, the ministry outlined 11 traffic violations involving heavy vehicles and their corresponding penalties under Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 on the Rules and Procedures of Traffic Control.
The advisory comes after a truck driver lost control of his vehicle on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, near the entrance to Fujairah, shortly before midnight on Wednesday.
According to Fujairah Police, the truck struck another vehicle, overturned and collided with several vehicles that had slowed or stopped because of traffic congestion. The truck caught fire, with flames spreading to other vehicles.
Of the 30 people injured, 15 have been discharged from hospital, while the remaining 15 continue to receive medical treatment.
Under the penalties highlighted by the ministry, heavy-vehicle drivers who cause an accident resulting in their vehicle or another vehicle overturning face a Dh3,000 fine and a one-year suspension of their driving licence, starting from the date the licence is confiscated.
The same penalty applies to truck drivers who overtake in areas where overtaking is prohibited.
Drivers who fail to comply with designated routes or lanes for heavy vehicles face a Dh1,500 fine and 12 black points, while entering roads or areas where heavy vehicles are prohibited carries a Dh1,000 fine and four black points.
The ministry also highlighted penalties for unsafe cargo transportation.
Loading a heavy vehicle in a way that endangers others or damages the road carries a Dh2,000 fine and six black points.
Cargo falling or spilling from a heavy vehicle results in a Dh3,000 fine and 12 black points, while failing to cover truck loads carries a Dh3,000 fine.
Failure to follow the prescribed loading and unloading procedures in designated areas is punishable by a Dh1,000 fine and four black points.
Driving with unroadworthy tyres carries a Dh500 fine, four black points and seven days of vehicle impoundment.
The ministry also listed a Dh500 fine for failing to install reflective stickers on the rear of trucks and transport vehicles.
Operating industrial or construction vehicles, tractors or mechanical equipment without a permit from the relevant licensing authority carries a Dh1,500 fine.
The penalties form part of the UAE's existing traffic regulations governing heavy vehicles and road safety.
The ministry's advisory outlines general traffic offences and does not establish which, if any, of the listed violations occurred in the Fujairah accident. Authorities are continuing the legal and technical procedures related to the crash.