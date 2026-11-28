Truck drivers must keep to the right-hand lanes and avoid overtaking in congested traffic
Truck drivers in Sharjah have been warned that failing to keep to the right-hand lanes could result in a Dh1,500 fine and 12 black points, as police urged motorists to comply with road safety regulations.
In a series of safety guidelines published on its official X account, Sharjah Police said truck drivers must refrain from overtaking in congested traffic and in areas where overtaking is prohibited, and adhere to road signs.
Police explained that in the event of a breakdown, drivers must move their trucks to the far-right side of the road and switch on their hazard warning lights.
Drivers should also place a warning triangle at a sufficient distance behind the truck to alert approaching motorists before moving away from traffic to a safe location and contacting emergency services.
Police also warned other motorists against driving in trucks’ blind spots and urged them to maintain a safe following distance.