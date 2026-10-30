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Dubai drivers face Dh1000 fine, 4 black points for sudden swerving

Sudden lane changes can cause serious crashes, with offenders facing four black points.

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police warn motorists against sudden swerving and unsafe lane changes.
Dubai Police warn motorists against sudden swerving and unsafe lane changes.
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police warn motorists that sudden swerving and unsafe lane changes can cause serious accidents, urging drivers to maintain lane discipline and use indicators before changing lanes.

Dubai motorists who make sudden or unsafe lane changes face a Dh1,000 fine and four black points, Dubai Police have warned, highlighting the dangers of dangerous driving on busy roads.

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In a road safety awareness message shared on social media under the hashtag #RoadSafety, police cautioned that sudden swerving could put drivers and other road users at risk and is among the leading causes of serious traffic accidents.

Motorists have been urged to stay within their designated lanes, remain alert to surrounding traffic and use indicators before changing lanes to give other drivers sufficient warning.

Dubai Police continue to urge motorists to follow traffic regulations and adopt responsible driving practices, stressing the importance of proper lane discipline in preventing accidents and keeping roads across the emirate safe.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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