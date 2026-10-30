Sudden lane changes can cause serious crashes, with offenders facing four black points.
Dubai: Dubai Police warn motorists that sudden swerving and unsafe lane changes can cause serious accidents, urging drivers to maintain lane discipline and use indicators before changing lanes.
Dubai motorists who make sudden or unsafe lane changes face a Dh1,000 fine and four black points, Dubai Police have warned, highlighting the dangers of dangerous driving on busy roads.
In a road safety awareness message shared on social media under the hashtag #RoadSafety, police cautioned that sudden swerving could put drivers and other road users at risk and is among the leading causes of serious traffic accidents.
Motorists have been urged to stay within their designated lanes, remain alert to surrounding traffic and use indicators before changing lanes to give other drivers sufficient warning.
Dubai Police continue to urge motorists to follow traffic regulations and adopt responsible driving practices, stressing the importance of proper lane discipline in preventing accidents and keeping roads across the emirate safe.