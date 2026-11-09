New regulations set penalties ranging from warnings to fines and temporary suspension
Abu Dhabi: Non-Muslim places of worship in the UAE face fines of up to Dh750,000 and possible temporary suspension of their activities under new regulations identifying 24 categories of violations, including unauthorised donations, overseas affiliations and religious practices outside designated premises.
The measures are outlined in a new Cabinet Resolution concerning administrative violations of the Federal Law on the Regulation of Houses of Worship for Non-Muslims and its Executive Regulation, which took effect in mid-October 2026.
Penalties range from warnings and fines starting at Dh5,000 for certain repeat offences to the temporary suspension of activities for up to three months, extendable for similar periods, generally upon a fourth violation. Certain offences carry fines of up to Dh750,000 upon a third violation.
Operating without a renewed licence
Under the decision, a place of worship that continues its activities without renewing its licence in accordance with the prescribed conditions and procedures will receive a warning for the first violation.
A second violation carries an administrative fine of Dh25,000, rising to Dh50,000 for a third. A fourth violation results in temporary suspension of activities for up to three months, extendable for similar periods.
The establishment will have 60 days to rectify the violation and remedy any resulting damage.
Operating without an appointed supervisor
A place of worship that conducts activities without a supervisor appointed by the council will receive a warning for the first violation.
The fine increases to Dh5,000 for a second violation and Dh10,000 for a third, followed by temporary suspension of activities for up to three months, extendable for similar periods, upon a fourth violation.
The establishment will have 30 days to rectify the violation and remedy any damage.
Donations and financial support from abroad
Collecting or receiving donations, gifts, subsidies, bequests or grants from any individual or entity outside the UAE carries an administrative fine of Dh100,000 for the first violation, Dh250,000 for the second and Dh500,000 for the third.
A fourth violation results in temporary suspension of activities for up to three months, extendable for similar periods.
Transferring, providing or sending aid, support, assistance or funds outside the UAE without prior approval from the competent authority carries a fine of Dh50,000 for the first violation, Dh100,000 for the second and Dh250,000 for the third.
A fourth violation results in temporary suspension for up to three months, extendable for similar periods.
Bank account requirements
Places of worship operating without opening an account at a national bank operating in the UAE will receive a warning for the first violation.
A second violation carries a fine of Dh10,000, rising to Dh20,000 for a third. A fourth violation results in temporary suspension of activities for up to three months, extendable for similar periods.
The establishment will have 10 days to rectify the violation and remedy any resulting damage.
Spending cash before depositing it into approved bank accounts will result in a warning for the first violation, a Dh50,000 fine for the second and Dh100,000 for the third.
A fourth violation leads to temporary suspension for up to three months, extendable for similar periods. The period for rectifying the violation and remedying any damage is seven days.
Places of worship must also provide the competent authority with their bank account details within 10 days of opening the accounts.
Failure to do so will result in a warning for the first violation, a Dh5,000 fine for the second and Dh10,000 for the third, followed by temporary suspension for up to three months, extendable for similar periods, upon a fourth violation.
The period allowed to rectify the violation and remedy any damage is 10 days.
Spending funds outside approved purposes
A place of worship that fails to spend its funds on the purposes for which it was established faces an administrative fine of Dh25,000 for the first violation, Dh50,000 for the second and Dh150,000 for the third.
A fourth violation results in temporary suspension of activities for up to three months, extendable for similar periods.
Using a place of worship for purposes other than those specified in its articles of association carries a fine of Dh100,000 for the first violation, Dh200,000 for the second and Dh400,000 for the third.
A fourth violation results in temporary suspension of activities for up to three months, extendable for similar periods, with 30 days allowed to rectify the violation and remedy any resulting damage.
Religious activities outside designated premises
Performing religious acts of worship, observances or rituals outside the designated premises carries an administrative fine of Dh100,000 for the first violation, Dh200,000 for the second and Dh400,000 for the third.
A fourth violation results in temporary suspension of activities for up to three months, extendable for similar periods.
The decision also establishes penalties for religious rituals or practices that cause harm to oneself or others, or threaten the health, safety or security of individuals, worshippers or employees.
Such practices carry a Dh100,000 fine for the first violation, while a second violation results in temporary suspension of activities for up to three months, extendable for similar periods.
Overseas meetings and affiliations
Holding meetings or conferences abroad, or joining places of worship, organisations, bodies, associations or other entities based outside the UAE, carries an administrative fine of Dh250,000 for the first violation.
The fine rises to Dh500,000 for a second violation and Dh750,000 for a third.
A fourth violation results in temporary suspension of activities for up to three months, extendable for similar periods.
The establishment will have 30 days to rectify the violation and remedy any resulting damage.
Advertising and collecting donations
Collecting donations, permitting their collection or advertising fundraising activities through audio, print or visual media, social media or any other means carries a fine of Dh100,000 for the first violation.
The penalty increases to Dh250,000 for a second violation and Dh500,000 for a third.
A fourth violation results in temporary suspension of activities for up to three months, extendable for similar periods.
Relations with diplomatic and official institutions
Establishing formal or informal relations, in any capacity, with diplomatic or official institutions of any country carries a fine of Dh250,000 for the first violation, Dh500,000 for the second and Dh750,000 for the third.
A fourth violation results in temporary suspension of activities for up to three months, extendable for similar periods.
Appeals must be filed within 15 days
Places of worship may appeal administrative penalties and measures imposed against them to the competent authority within 15 days of being notified.
Appeals must include the reasons for the objection and all supporting documents and information.
Failure to submit an appeal within the specified period results in the loss of the right to challenge the penalty, and appeals filed after the deadline will not be accepted.