Know the hidden costs behind the growth of your UAE business in 2027

Gartner forecasts global AI software spending of approximately $656 billion in 2027, but AI earns its place in a budget through the capacity it creates. Automated invoice processing and receipt matching can help a finance team handle more transactions without expanding headcount at the same pace. Faster reconciliation also brings spending information together sooner, leaving more time to examine cash needs and commitments. Those gains depend on preparing records and connecting accounting systems, with cybersecurity protecting the financial information moving between them. Training and output checks remain ongoing costs, while usage charges can grow with transaction volumes and affect the return.