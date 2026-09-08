GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

UAE changes VAT rules for cash payments, staff housing and medical products

New rules cover input tax, cash payments, staff housing and medical products

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Retailers need to go over all the potential elements in play when applying VAT to discounts.
Retailers need to go over all the potential elements in play when applying VAT to discounts.
Shutterstock

Dubai: UAE businesses will see changes to VAT rules covering cash payments above prescribed thresholds, employee accommodation, medical products and input tax recovery under amendments announced by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

Cabinet Decision No. 149 of 2026 amends provisions of the Executive Regulation of Federal Decree-Law No. 8 of 2017 on Value Added Tax, with the changes aimed at simplifying procedures, providing greater clarity to taxable persons and reducing tax disputes.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

One of the changes introduces restrictions on recovering input tax where cash payments exceed thresholds that will be prescribed separately in a decision issued by the Minister of Finance.

The Ministry said the measure is intended to strengthen compliance and mitigate the risks of tax evasion.

Employee accommodation and input tax

The amendments also clarify the treatment of employee accommodation for input tax recovery purposes, an area directly relevant to businesses that provide housing to their workforce.

Changes to input tax apportionment will refine the methodology used to reflect more accurately the nature of a taxable person's economic activities.

The existing methodology applicable to government entities and charities will remain unchanged.

Medical products rules updated

VAT provisions governing the supply and import of medical products have also been updated to align with the UAE's revised legislative framework for the healthcare sector.

The amendments additionally clarify the scope of the Capital Assets Scheme to ensure consistency with the VAT Law.

New provisions have also been introduced covering the VAT treatment of a single composite supply, with the tax treatment to be applied in line with the economic substance of the supply.

Wider VAT framework reviewed

The Ministry of Finance said the changes form part of its continuing review of UAE tax legislation, with the amendments intended to improve tax transparency, make implementation more efficient and align the VAT framework with international best practices.

The Ministry said the changes are also intended to facilitate compliance for businesses while ensuring the VAT system keeps pace with economic and legislative developments.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
VatUAE tax

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

dnata Travel unveils premium retail store at One Central.

Dubai: dnata Travel opens premium store at One Central

2m read
UAE sets new tax reporting rules for MNCs

UAE sets new tax reporting rules for MNCs

2m read
Nirav Shah, Founder and Director, FAME Advisory

FAME Advisory: Guiding UAE’s tax & compliance landscape

1m read
VAT refund

UAE tourists can claim VAT refunds on Noon orders

2m read