FAME Advisory: Guiding businesses through the UAE’s tax and compliance landscape

Education-led advisory helping companies build robust, sustainable compliance
As businesses across the UAE navigate an increasingly structured regulatory environment, FAME Advisory continues to help organisations understand change, manage compliance and make informed business decisions. Established in 2015, the boutique advisory firm was founded with a vision to simplify tax advisory through bespoke, end-to-end solutions.
With expertise spanning tax advisory, corporate structuring, VAT consulting, tax compliance, implementation support, professional training and accounting solutions, FAME Advisory combines technical expertise with practical business insight to address the evolving needs of its clients.
At the heart of FAME’s approach is education-led empowerment. The firm believes that well-informed clients are better positioned to make confident and strategic decisions. Its role therefore extends beyond providing advice to guiding and educating businesses through complex regulatory requirements and helping them build sustainable compliance frameworks.
The introduction of corporate tax in the UAE, together with evolving VAT, AML and other regulatory requirements, has transformed the compliance landscape for businesses across sectors. FAME Advisory supports clients through structured guidance, impact assessments and tailored solutions designed around their specific business circumstances.
The firm is led by Nirav Shah, Founder and Director of FAME Advisory, a qualified chartered accountant from Gujarat, India, with more than 30 years of professional experience. His expertise includes corporate structures, governance, family asset-holding structures and local and international tax matters.
Today, FAME Advisory continues to support businesses through:
Corporate Tax Advisory Services
Corporate Tax Compliance Services
VAT Advisory Services
VAT Compliance Services
Corporate Structuring
Corporate Services
E-Invoicing Solutions
Succession Planning
As the UAE business environment continues to evolve, FAME Advisory remains focused on one objective: cutting through complexity, delivering practical value and keeping clients prepared for what comes next.