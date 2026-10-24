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Iran's president says war is leaving many struggling to put food on the table

Masoud Pezeshkian urges a way out of the impasse as economic pressure on Iran intensifies

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AFP
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Women walk on a sidewalk at Tajrish Square in Tehran, Iran, on Thursday, October 22, 2026.
Women walk on a sidewalk at Tajrish Square in Tehran, Iran, on Thursday, October 22, 2026.
AP

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that many Iranians were struggling to put food on the table, as the economic pressure from the Middle East war with the United States mounts.

Washington has in recent weeks dialled back military operations in favour of economic pressure, while Iran's leaders have said peace negotiations will only succeed without pressure and threats from Washington as the conflict remains locked in a stalemate.

"There are many people in this society who are struggling to put food on the table because of the war we have found ourselves in, because of the wartime conditions we are living under," Pezeshkian said in a speech shared on his website.

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The war began on February 28 when the United States and Israel attacked Iran, killing supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior military commanders.

Iran retaliated with attacks on US assets in the region and on Israel, while restricting passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

Washington responded by imposing a blockade on Iranian ports, restricting the country's oil exports and trade.

A ceasefire deal mediated mainly by Pakistan in mid-June was intended to end the war and pave the way for broader negotiations, but it collapsed soon afterwards, with both sides accusing each other of violating its terms.

Since then, the US has carried out sporadic attacks on Iranian targets, while Iran has targeted vessels attempting to cross the strait, accusing them of violating conditions set by Tehran for safe passage.

Pezeshkian called for an end to what he described as a "state of neither war nor peace", saying Tehran "must also get out of this situation", without specifying how.

His remarks came as fears of renewed fighting grew. On Friday, US ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said US strikes on Iran could resume as soon as this weekend.

"Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely," Barrack told podcast host Mario Nawfal. Barrack, who also serves as Washington's envoy on Syria, does not have a direct role on Iran.

The spokesman for Iran's Revolutionary Guards told the Fars news agency on Saturday that the armed forces were ready to respond to any new attack.

"Even if the enemy takes limited action, Iran's response will be several times greater," he said.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpIranUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

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