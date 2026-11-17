The renewed attacks come as Washington reinforces its military presence in the region. The arrival of the USS Theodore Roosevelt brings the number of US carrier strike groups to three, alongside more than a dozen destroyers.

The latest attacks on Bahrain therefore appear to be a renewed application of an established wartime tactic rather than an entirely new military strategy.

That is slightly below the 1.873 million barrels consumed daily by Iranian refineries before the war, according to Oil Ministry data reviewed by Iran International. Actual refinery requirements may have changed because of wartime disruptions.

“These people deserve a much better life than the situation they are trapped in now. We are to blame,” he said.

What is increasingly apparent is that Tehran is seeking ways to challenge a blockade that is placing its economy under severe strain, even as the risk of renewed confrontation with Washington grows.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.