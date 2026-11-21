Interior Ministry urges residents to seek shelter and avoid unnecessary travel
Dubai: A fire broke out at a civilian industrial facility in Bahrain on Saturday night following an Iranian attack, with Civil Defence teams working to bring the blaze under control, according to an official statement.
Preliminary reports indicated that the incident caused material damage, but no injuries were reported.
The authorities did not immediately identify the facility or disclose the extent of the damage.
The incident came as Bahrain's Ministry of Interior issued an emergency public safety alert, warning citizens and residents of a potential threat and urging them to seek shelter.
In a warning sent to mobile phones, the ministry called on the public to remain calm and proceed to the nearest safe location.
Residents were also advised to avoid using main roads unless necessary and to follow official channels for further instructions.
The alert came amid renewed Iranian attacks on Bahrain, where air defence systems have intercepted several aerial threats in recent days.
Bahrain has reported repeated Iranian aerial attacks since November 13, including strikes on November 15, 17 and 18.
On Saturday, the kingdom reiterated its condemnation of the attacks in correspondence with the United Nations, reaffirming its right to take measures to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the safety of its population.