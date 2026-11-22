Pakistani resident in critical condition; Bahrain reports strike on industrial facility
Two people, including a Pakistani resident, were injured in Iranian attacks on Bahrain, with the Pakistani national in critical condition, the country's Ministry of Interior said.
A Bahraini citizen with disabilities also sustained injuries but is in stable condition. Both are receiving hospital treatment, the ministry said in a statement posted on X.
The announcement came as Bahrain condemned what it described as continued Iranian attacks on its territory, including a strike on a civilian industrial facility that caused a fire and material damage.
In a statement issued in Manama on November 22, Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had publicly claimed responsibility for the attack on the civilian industrial facility.
The ministry described the attacks as a direct threat to civilian lives and a violation of Bahrain's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
It said the attacks also violated the UN Charter, international law and the principles of good neighbourliness, as well as UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026).
Bahrain rejected the IRGC's justifications, stressing that the facility targeted was exclusively civilian.
The ministry called on Iran to stop violating the sovereignty of other countries and not use disputes with third parties to justify attacks.
Earlier, on November 21, the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) said its air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks targeting the kingdom.
The military command said its forces remained at a high level of combat readiness and were prepared to defend Bahrain.
It added that falling debris from the interceptions had caused minor material damage, with no injuries reported at the time.
The Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Bahrain's right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and the security of citizens and residents.
It said this included exercising the right to individual and collective self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter and the GCC Joint Defence Agreement, in coordination with allies and partners.
The ministry also commended the Bahrain Defence Force for its readiness and its role in repelling the attacks.
Bahrain urged the UN Security Council to take decisive action to ensure Iran implements Resolution 2817 (2026).
It called for an immediate end to attacks and threats against:
Civilians and civilian infrastructure.
Freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb.
The sovereignty and territorial integrity of other states.
The ministry also called for accountability and full reparation for the damage caused, in accordance with international law and Human Rights Council Resolution 61/1.
It said the measures were necessary to safeguard regional and international peace and security.