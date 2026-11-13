US/Israel-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (Nov. 13, 2026)

Houthis target Saudi oil sites, raising regional security concerns
Iran claims strike on US radar in Bahrain
Trump says Gulf allies urged him to hold off further attacks
Houthi threats and Hormuz shipping risks persist
The US-Israel-Iran conflict has entered Day 258, with fresh developments raising concerns about a possible escalation across the Gulf even as diplomatic efforts seek to prevent renewed large-scale fighting.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted a US early-warning radar installation in Bahrain, marking the first claimed attack on American military assets in a Gulf country since early September.
US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said Gulf countries had asked Washington to hold off further attacks against Iran.
For UAE residents, the immediate concerns remain regional security, flight disruptions, maritime incidents near the Strait of Hormuz and potential effects on oil prices.
The UAE's airspace remains operational, according to the latest available aviation reporting, but regional security advisories and airline restrictions continue to affect travel.
Latest developments UAE residents need to know:
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they had targeted a US early-warning radar installation in Bahrain.
Iranian state media described the operation as retaliation for an alleged US air attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik county, in Iran's southern Hormozgan province.
Reuters reported that neither Washington nor Bahrain had immediately commented on the claim.
The development is significant because it raises the possibility of renewed attacks on US military infrastructure in Gulf countries after a period of relative calm.
However, the reported radar strike has not been independently confirmed.
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that Sirik in the southern province of Hormozgan had been struck by what it called an “enemy” attack. Citing official sources, IRNA described the strike late on Thursday (Nov. 12) as "military" in nature.
The agency did not identify the attacker, specify the target or give details on damage or casualties. Residents had earlier heard several explosions of unknown origin, per Iran International.
Sirik lies in Hormozgan province near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil-shipping route. There's no independent confirmation of the reported strike.
Trump said Gulf countries had asked him to refrain from launching further attacks against Iran.
The remarks came after the US president indicated he would not hesitate to order additional military action against Tehran.
The diplomatic intervention suggests regional governments are concerned that renewed US-Iran hostilities could expose Gulf countries to further retaliation, disrupt energy exports and threaten maritime traffic.
The situation remains fragile, with Washington maintaining its naval blockade of Iranian ports while diplomatic efforts continue.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed on Thursday that they had attacked Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline, an oil facility in Yanbu and an Aramco building in Riyadh.
Saudi-led coalition forces subsequently reported intercepting and destroying two drones, one in the Riyadh region and another in the oil-rich Eastern Province.
The Houthis did not specify exactly when the claimed attacks took place. Saudi Arabia had not immediately responded to the allegations.
The East-West pipeline is strategically important because it allows Saudi Arabia to transport crude oil to Red Sea export terminals, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.
The renewed attacks add another layer of uncertainty for Gulf energy infrastructure and regional security.
Maritime security remains a major concern. Iran's military said four oil tankers had been hit by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz over Wednesday and Thursday, claiming the vessels had ignored warnings and entered restricted waters.
Iranian state media attributed the explosions to naval mines.
However, Reuters said it could not independently verify Iran's account.
Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a commercial vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile about 14 nautical miles northwest of Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday.
The incident caused a fire in the vessel's engine room. The crew evacuated safely.
The proximity of the reported incident to UAE waters makes maritime security particularly important for residents, businesses and shipping operators.
There is no indication in the latest available reporting of a general UAE airspace shutdown. However, airlines continue adjusting schedules because of regional security risks.
Latest reported airline situation:
Etihad Airways
Riyadh and Dammam passenger and cargo flights cancelled through November 19. Jeddah services resumed November 6.
Emirates
Selected Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah services affected. Some Saudi services continue.
flydubai
Riyadh and Abha suspensions extend through November 16. Dammam services also affected.
Air Arabia
Selected Saudi services affected, with Dammam services reported operational.
Iranian airlines
UAE flights remain suspended until further notice.
Emirates and flydubai
Dubai-Tel Aviv services remain suspended.
These are the latest reported arrangements, not a guarantee of individual flight status. Passengers should verify their bookings directly with airlines before travelling.
Oil prices were edging lower on Friday, heading for a second consecutive weekly decline as markets weighed the prospect of diplomatic de-escalation against continued shipping threats.
Both benchmarks were down around 2.9% for the week. The continued US blockade of Iranian ports has reduced market expectations of an immediate return to full-scale fighting.
However, tanker attacks and uncertainty surrounding Hormuz remain significant risks to global energy supplies.
For residents, the latest developments warrant vigilance rather than panic.
Flights: Check airline applications and airport announcements before leaving home, particularly for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Israel.
Security: Follow UAE Ministry of Defence announcements and local emergency instructions.
Maritime incidents: Avoid restricted beaches or coastal areas if authorities issue warnings.
Suspicious objects: Do not approach, photograph or handle suspected missile or drone debris. Report it to authorities.
Social media: Avoid circulating unverified videos, claims of interceptions or reports of explosions.
Travel: Keep alternative arrangements and emergency contacts accessible, particularly for international trips.
Follow local government announcements for any specific restrictions.
Three developments will determine the regional outlook:
The Bahrain radar claim: Whether Iran's reported attack is confirmed and whether Washington or Bahrain announces a response.
The Saudi-Houthi confrontation: Whether attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure and military installations intensify.
The Strait of Hormuz: Whether tanker attacks continue despite the US blockade and diplomatic efforts.
The reported Bahrain incident is particularly important because it could signal a return to direct attacks on US military assets in the Gulf.
However, Trump's statement that Gulf allies asked him to hold back suggests regional governments are still pushing for restraint.
Watch for official statements from Washington, Tehran, Manama and Abu Dhabi concerning the Bahrain radar claim.
Further developments to monitor include:
Any US military response to Iran.
Saudi Arabia's response to the latest Houthi claims.
New UKMTO maritime incident reports around Hormuz and UAE waters.
EASA aviation advisory revisions expected before or on November 16.
Further airline cancellations or resumption announcements.
Progress on negotiations and the US naval blockade.