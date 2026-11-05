US/Israel-Iran standoff: What UAE residents should know this evening, November 5

Trump considers a deal, fresh strikes or continued pressure as Qatar steps up mediation
Diplomatic efforts continue to prevent a fresh escalation, but tensions remain high over the Strait of Hormuz, regional security and air travel. Here are the key developments UAE residents and travellers should follow.
The US-Iran standoff remains a major concern for the Middle East, with uncertainty over whether diplomatic efforts will prevent another round of fighting. While Qatar is working to bring Washington and Tehran closer to an agreement, military preparations, shipping threats and fresh security incidents are keeping the region on edge.
For UAE residents, the developments matter for three main reasons: the safety of regional air travel, the movement of oil and other goods through the Strait of Hormuz, and the possibility of a wider conflict affecting neighbouring countries.
There are signs that both sides are considering diplomatic options. However, there is no confirmed final agreement, and the situation remains unpredictable. Falling oil prices and reports of progress in negotiations should not be mistaken for a return to normal conditions.
US President Donald Trump is facing growing political pressure over the war after Republicans suffered major losses in the November 3 midterm elections. Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, dealing a serious blow to the administration.
Trump acknowledged that the Iran war contributed to the defeat, particularly because it pushed up fuel prices. However, he defended his decision to launch military action, saying he would do it again to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
The election result has added another complication to Washington's next move. Trump is weighing three broad options: resume military strikes, negotiate an agreement with Tehran or continue the naval blockade and economic sanctions.
Vice President JD Vance is among those reportedly pushing for a negotiated settlement. Other senior officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, favour maintaining economic pressure on Iran.
US officials have also told Axios that the military is completing preparations for a possible return to major combat operations, including moving additional military assets to the region. However, preparations do not mean Trump has ordered new attacks.
Trump has publicly said he is in no rush to make a decision.
Qatar is continuing its efforts to bring the US and Iran closer to an agreement that could prevent renewed fighting and allow direct negotiations to resume.
Mediators are seeking support from both sides for a draft proposal that reportedly includes a series of confidence-building measures. Direct talks could follow if Washington and Tehran agree on the framework.
However, major differences remain.
Iran wants the US naval blockade lifted, sanctions eased and frozen Iranian funds released. Tehran has also made clear that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is tied to its demands.
There is no confirmed date for a new round of direct negotiations, and neither side has publicly agreed to a final settlement.
Maritime security remains one of the biggest concerns for the Gulf region.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that two oil tankers and a tugboat caught fire in separate incidents while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz through what it described as an unauthorised route.
According to the IRGC, one tanker struck naval mines, while another caught fire as it was leaving the waterway. A tugboat that approached to help also caught fire.
These accounts have not been independently confirmed. The IRGC blamed the US for encouraging vessels to use the route, claiming the resulting incidents would increase insurance costs for American taxpayers and regional allies.
In a separate incident, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a tanker was struck by two unidentified projectiles about 50 nautical miles north of Madinat ash Shamal, Qatar.
The incident took place late on Wednesday. The crew's condition, the extent of damage and any environmental impact had not been confirmed at the time of the report. The identity of those responsible also remains unknown.
UKMTO advised vessels operating in the area to exercise caution and report suspicious activity.
Regional tensions have also spread beyond the immediate US-Iran confrontation.
The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday that its air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthis towards the Medina region.
The announcement came shortly after Saudi Arabia's civil defence agency issued a warning about a potential danger near the Red Sea port of Yanbu. It was not immediately clear whether the two incidents were connected.
The Houthis denied targeting Medina, saying their operations were directed at oil facilities and military bases.
The military campaign is also facing increased scrutiny in the US.
Trump has reportedly discussed whether Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth should remain in his position following the Republican election losses. However, the president has publicly defended him, saying he is doing a good job.
Hegseth could face greater scrutiny from lawmakers over the conduct and cost of the Iran war. Reports of possible investigations or impeachment proceedings should not be treated as confirmed action.
The political debate in Washington could influence how the administration approaches the next phase of the conflict, particularly if pressure grows to end the war.
Although the latest developments have not established a specific new disruption to UAE airport operations, the wider regional situation means passengers should remain alert to airline updates.
Travellers should:
Check flight status: Confirm departure times directly with the airline before leaving home. Schedules can change at short notice.
Allow extra time: Follow the airline's advice on airport arrival times and allow for possible changes to check-in and security procedures.
Monitor official updates: Follow announcements from UAE authorities, airports and airlines rather than relying on unverified social media reports.
Keep travel documents handy: Have booking confirmations, passports and boarding passes easily accessible.
Check connecting flights: Passengers travelling through other Middle Eastern airports should also monitor their onward connections.
Four developments will be particularly important in the coming days.
1. Qatar's mediation efforts: Any confirmed agreement on the draft proposal or a date for direct US-Iran talks would be an important step towards reducing tensions.
2. Trump's military decision: The key question is whether the US president chooses diplomacy, continued economic pressure or renewed military action. Military preparations alone do not confirm that strikes are imminent.
3. Strait of Hormuz security: Further attacks, shipping restrictions or changes to insurance conditions could affect commercial traffic and energy supplies. Actual vessel movements will be an important indicator of whether conditions are improving.
4. Regional security: Developments involving Saudi Arabia, Yemen and other neighbouring countries will also need close attention, as any further escalation could widen the impact of the conflict.
For UAE residents, the immediate message is to stay informed without jumping to conclusions. Diplomatic efforts are continuing, but the latest shipping incidents and military preparations show that the crisis is far from over. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the region moves towards negotiations or faces another round of fighting.