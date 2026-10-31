Fresh military threats and shipping concerns keep the Gulf region on edge
Dubai: Tensions in the Middle East remain high, with fresh warnings from Iran, reports of possible Israeli military action and growing concerns over the safety of key shipping routes. At the same time, diplomatic efforts involving Qatar and Pakistan are continuing in an attempt to prevent the conflict from escalating further.
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has warned the United States against launching fresh attacks, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has ruled out immediate talks with Washington. Israel is reportedly preparing for possible strikes against Iran, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressing US President Donald Trump to consider joint military action.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has intercepted two more drones, and Iran has claimed that four oil tankers struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.
For UAE residents, the developments are important because any further escalation could affect regional security, shipping and air travel. Here is what you need to know this evening:
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has warned the United States against launching another round of attacks as concerns grow over a possible return to fighting.
In a statement posted on his Telegram channel, Khamenei said Iran's armed forces and people would decide how to respond if the country faced further military or terrorist attacks.
The warning comes amid reports of rising tensions between Tehran, Washington and Tel Aviv, with uncertainty over whether diplomatic efforts can prevent another round of fighting.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that there were no plans for meetings with US officials, dismissing reports suggesting that talks were being arranged.
According to Iran's state news agency IRNA, Araghchi said any claims about an upcoming meeting were based on media speculation.
His comments underline the uncertainty surrounding efforts to bring the two sides back to the negotiating table.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing US President Donald Trump to launch a joint military operation against Iran immediately after the US midterm elections, according to a report by Axios.
The report also points to differences within the Trump administration. While some officials reportedly favour restarting negotiations with Tehran, others are said to support further military action.
Separately, Israel's Channel 15 reported that the Israeli military had completed preparations for a possible attack on Iran.
The channel also reported that Israeli officials believe a direct confrontation could lead to fighting with Hezbollah, raising concerns about possible missile and drone attacks from the north.
These reports have added to fears that the conflict could spread if military action resumes.
Iran's army has warned that another US attack would spread the conflict across a much wider area.
Army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said in a post on X that any fresh military action by Washington could have consequences beyond Iran. He also accused the US of acting under pressure from Israel.
Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi issued a separate warning, saying the country's armed forces would respond to anyone who threatened its people.
Saudi Arabia's air defences have intercepted and destroyed two drones targeting the kingdom's Eastern and Southern regions, according to the Saudi-led coalition.
Reuters reported that one drone was intercepted over the Eastern Region, while another, launched by Yemen's Houthi group, was brought down over the Southern Region.
The incidents followed an earlier drone interception in the Riyadh region.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. However, the latest interceptions highlight continuing security concerns across the region.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard has claimed that four oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.
The Iranian authorities said the vessels had used routes through the waterway without authorisation. The latest claim increases the reported number of affected tankers from three to four.
However, the claims have not been independently verified. Details about the vessels, their crews and the extent of the damage remain unclear.
Pakistan has expressed cautious optimism about efforts to bring Iran and the US closer to an agreement.
Military spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told Reuters that Islamabad remained hopeful but warned that some parties could try to undermine the mediation process and benefit from a continuation of the conflict.
Qatar has also reaffirmed its commitment to mediation and reducing tensions.
Speaking at the 2026 Social Forum of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Qatar's representative Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mansouri called for hospitals, healthcare workers and medical facilities to be protected during armed conflicts.
He also highlighted a Qatar-led resolution on protecting healthcare in conflict zones. The resolution was backed by 62 countries and unanimously adopted during the council's 62nd session.
The coming days could be important for efforts to prevent another round of fighting. Whether the US and Iran agree to resume talks, and whether Qatar and Pakistan can help bridge their differences, will be closely watched.
Major disagreements over sanctions, the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme remain obstacles to a deal. Washington wants nuclear issues to be part of any negotiations, while Tehran has made clear that its own conditions must also be addressed.
For UAE residents, the main concerns are the possibility of further military action, the safety of regional shipping routes and any impact on flights. Travellers should check with their airlines and airports for the latest updates before setting out, particularly as some regional routes have already faced disruption.
Diplomatic efforts are continuing, but tensions remain high and there is no clear sign of an immediate breakthrough. Residents should follow verified updates from official UAE channels, check travel information before departure and avoid relying on unconfirmed reports.